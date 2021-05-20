'I feel sorry for him' - Cody Garbrandt talks about how his drug-addicted dad affected his view on fatherhood

Cody Garbrandt, the No. 4 ranked UFC bantamweight, recently discussed how his drug-addicted dad impacted the mentality and mindset he takes to viewing fatherhood.

Garbrandt's father was absent for the majority of his life, reportedly being in and out of jail for extended periods of time. However, Garbrandt has used these negative experiences as motivation to ensure his own son will never have to experience the same.

Cody Gabrandt and his son Kai

In a recent video posted to ESPN MMA's YouTube channel titled UFC Destined: How fatherhood has shaped Cody Garbrandt’s life, Garbrandt spoke about his young son Kai.

He said that:

"My son, Kai. Man he is a handful. He's a great little kid to be around. Super smart. Funny. It just trips me out sometimes, watching him grow. He's talking now he's three. Being a good father for me is everything. Being present, being there, being in my child's life."

Garbrandt appears to be taking fatherhood in his stride. However, his own father was clearly not of a similar disposition. Garbrandt revealed the following about his father:

"My dad was non-existent. You know, he was in and out of prison my whole entire life. He was just never there you know. A drug addict."

However, Garbrandt does not seem to resent his father. Instead, he feels sorry that his father missed out on all the experiences that he is now going through in his new role as a parent.

Garbrandt stated the following:

"I feel more sorry for him. You know, now being a father and understanding like, what he missed out on. Just the little things in life that my son has done. I think it helps me become a better father. I think as parents you want to give your children things you didn't have as a child. I made that promise the day he was born that, no matter what happens in life, I'm always going to be here for him. And I always tell him how much I love him, every single day. I want Kai to never have to question that."

Garbrandt looking to return to the top

Cody Garbrandt is set to face off against Rob Font at UFC Vegas 27. A win here against a top-five ranked opponent may place Garbrandt back in line for a shot at the 135lb title that he lost to TJ Dillashaw several years ago.