"I found a sense of calm in the chaos" - When Dustin Poirier addressed getting arrested at age 10 for an illegal boxing match

Dustin Poirier once shared an anecdote from his childhood, recounting that he was arrested at the age of 10 for participating in an unauthorized boxing match.

Poirier stands as a revered figure in the pulsating world of the UFC, celebrated for his prowess inside the octagon. However, his journey to prominence has been marked by humble origins in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Following his parents' separation at the age of five, 'The Diamond' found himself veering into troublesome paths. Despite the challenges, he cherished his childhood and actively participated in various sports during his upbringing.

However, in his middle school years, Poirier faced legal consequences when he was arrested for causing significant dental damage to an older kid in an impromptu boxing match within his father's neighborhood.

During an interview with the UFC (via Talk Sport) in July 2021, the former UFC interim lightweight champion delved into the legal challenges he faced during his childhood:

"I was in a lot of street fights when I was younger. I got into them when I was younger, then plenty through high school, and it was always something I was good at. It's weird to say, but I found a sense of calm in the chaos. I enjoy that about fighting. I dropped out in the ninth grade. I went to juvenile detention around my freshman year, and things just got complicated."

'The Diamond' eventually embraced his passion for combat wholeheartedly. Under the mentorship of former MMA fighter Tim Creduer at the Gladiator Academy in 2009, he quickly became enamored with the sport. The 35-year-old American catapulted into the local spotlight with his appearance in 'Fightville,' a 2011 documentary chronicling the journeys of aspiring fighters.

Dustin Poirier floats the idea of farewell fight against Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299

Dustin Poirier is poised to lock horns with Benoit Saint Denis in the co-main event of UFC 299. The five-round lightweight bout is set to take place this Saturday at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Poirier's matchup with 'God of War' caught many fans off guard, especially since the former title contender had typically favored facing recognizable opponents or participating in high-profile fights.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, 'The Diamond' expressed his eagerness to challenge himself against a younger opponent:

"To test myself, really. To see if I still got it. This guy is young, hungry, on a streak, and has finished his last five opponents. That makes me nervous, so I want to toss myself in the fire."

He further hinted that the upcoming bout at UFC 299 might mark his retirement from the sport:

"Every fight could be it [my last]. Every fight. Where I’m at, 35 years old, this is my 30th fight in the UFC. Every fight could be it."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (1:48):