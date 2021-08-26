"I just looked at it and thought f*** you Marvin" - Darren Till reveals what started his rivalry with Marvin Vettori

UFC middleweight contender Darren Till has been repeatedly going back and forth on social media with fellow top-ranked middleweight Marvin Vettori.

The two men were scheduled to fight each other earlier this year but Till was forced to pull out after breaking his collarbone.

Vettori instead fought and defeated Kevin Holland, before falling short against UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Till, meanwhile, has a fight booked against 185-pound veteran Derek Brunson next weekend.

In a recent interview with UFC commentator John Gooden for ESPN MMA, Darren Till revealed how the rivalry between him and Vettori became what it is today.

"The thing that's done my head in right John, and it didn't do my head in I just looked at it (Vettori's comments) and thought f*** you Marvin. I'm there, you're coming down the gym John, you done the interview at what? Ten o'clock at night and I was debating whether to train after it. What did I do? I trained... And then a freak accident, I broke me collarbone.

"If I would've been able to fight with that broken collarbone, I would fight. There's no two ways about it. Then he's (Vettori) like 'I don't even know if Till's injured.' And I'm like 'mate, don't even go down that path.' He's like 'he's gone private on Instagram and he hasn't shown us anything.' So what. I don't need to justify nothing to you mate."

Darren Till on how he perceives Marvin Vettori

Whilst there is clearly some serious rivalry between Darren Till and Marvin Vettori, with the two men seemingly fated to fight one day, Till maintains that he still has some level of respect for the Italian.

"I love his grind, I love his thing. He knows that. I DM him on the regular, he knows that. Like, I've got the same mindset for him, he works hard and he believes. He's very emotionally invested right now. I feel like he's got to that top five now and we're all taking snippets at him. I think I started it, I'm sorry. But he needs to step back and, 'right, I'm a hard worker, I'm tough as nails, no one's been able to get me out of there. Okay sound, f*** what Till says.'"

You can check out Darren Till's full interview with ESPN MMA below:

