Israel Adesanya predicts the winner of Darren Till vs. Derek Brunson and responds to the Englishman's call-out

Israel Adesanya has given his prediction for Darren Till vs. Derek Brunson. Adesanya believes 'The Gorrilla' will be victorious against Brunson in their main event clash at UFC Fight Night 191, which is scheduled to go down at the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas on September 4, 2021.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani during The MMA Hour, 'The Last Stylebender' also fired shots at his former rival, Derek Brunson, whom he emphatically defeated at UFC 230 in 2018. Adesanya said:

"Yeah, I think so (Darren Till will beat Derek Brunson). [Brunson's] my other son. They're all my children."

Addressing Darren Till's recent callouts, Israel Adesanya said the Liverpool native needs to line up some wins on his record before challenging for the title. The middleweight champion further added that the 185-lbs division is stacked at the moment. Hence, getting a win wouldn't be an easy feat for Darren Till, who is 1-1 in his middleweight venture.

"Ah, Darren! We don't talk all the time. Relax. We talk often. I won't say like every day. We're cool. But he just has to win first, f**king hell. I have laid it out to him so many times. Like, Jesus Christ, get it, Darren. So yeah, he can't talk unless he wins first. And to win in this division is not an easy task. Get in line, son."

Israel Adesanya's coach believes Darren Till can skip the queue to become the next title challenger

City Kickboxing head coach Eugene Bareman recently told It's Time For Sports that Israel Adesanya won't be able to fight again this year due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place in New Zealand.

During the Kiwi champion's hiatus, Darren Till will have the chance to emerge as the most "delectable" contender among middleweights, per Bareman. He suggested that Till could most certainly take Robert Whittaker's place as the next title challenger in line.

"In between all of that happening, someone else might put up their hand and be a much better, more kind of delectable fighter. Like imagine if Darren Till got two wins, then Robert [Whittaker], you're getting shifted back my friend."

