"I'll be raising my glass of tequila with pride' - Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson wants to see Max Holloway in the UFC Hall of Fame down the line

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has been a mainstay in the MMA and combat sports community ever since he made it big on the pro-wrestling and Hollywood scene.

The global star recently took to Twitter to respond to Max Holloway after the featherweight lauded 'The Rock' for his puns in his recently released film, Jungle Cruise.

Johnson harbors close ties and shares a rich heritage with a number of fighters, Holloway being one of them.

He was full of praise for the top featherweight after the former 145-pound champion applauded Johnson's "dad jokes" in his latest film. 'The Rock' suggested 'Blessed' has earned a future place in the UFC Hall of Fame.

The former professional wrestler said he'll raise a glass of tequila when the fan favorite is inducted, in honor of his incredible career.

Always appreciate you uso!!

We have some aiga Waianae connections 💪🏾 and I’ll be raising my glass of tequila with pride when you go in the @UFC Hall of Fame down the road. 🥃 #JungleCruise https://t.co/4LNlgkrWAR — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 3, 2021

'The Rock' and his relationship with Jorge Masvidal

Having grown up in Miami just like Jorge Masvdial, it is no wonder that the two share an extremely close relationship. So much so that 'The Rock' made his way to the octagon in the aftermath of Masvidal's triumph against Nate Diaz. 'The Rock' was seen bestowing 'Gamebred' with the 'BMF' title following his victory.

But Dwayne Johnson has not only celebrated Jorge Masvidal's triumphs, he has backed the welterweight even when he has suffered setbacks.

After Masvidal's knockout loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 in 2020, Johnson took to Instagram to express his support for the elite fighter.

"I raised more than a few;) (Teremana) toasts to these men last night. Thank you both for going the distance and digging deep. My brotha (Jorge Masvidal) this loss will only make you hungrier and better - and one day we’ll hear those words, #AndNew. (Kamaru Usman) is the undisputed 👑 and champion, who I have great respect for," wrote 'The Rock' on Instagram.

'The Rock' has often lauded Masvidal for everything he has done for the combat sports circuit in Miami. Having talked up his legend in the city, Dwayne Johnson has clearly always had massive respect for Masvidal's history in the street fighting community.

The way he talks about the people he has respect for is awe inspiring to say the least.

"The legend of Jorge Masvidal is very real down in Miami."@TheRock spoke to @MeganOlivi about the origins and recent "awakening" of @GamebredFighter ahead of #UFC251 pic.twitter.com/ncokTuLugV — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 10, 2020

