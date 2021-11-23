"I love this dude" - Stipe Miocic is 'very impressed' with Jake Paul's attitude towards training

Stipe Miocic has seen Jake Paul train in-person and is very impressed with 'The Problem Child's' attitude towards training. According to Miocic, Paul always listens to his coaches, does everything he's supposed to do and has all the tools to potentially succeed as a boxer.

While admitting that Jake Paul has a difficult task ahead of him when he faces Tommy Fury in December, Miocic said he was impressed with Paul's boxing skills and sees him striving to improve his technique. In a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani's MMA Hour podcast, Stipe Miocic stated the following about Jake Paul:

"He's definitely getting better you know, He's got a tough fight against Fury but I think he listens to his coaches, I watched him train and he doesn't say what he wants to do, he just goes 'okay' and does everything he's supposed to. That's great. That's what you got to do. I have seen him train... I was like 'wow, yeah', I couldn't go like 'holy crap' you know like I know he was doing a straight punch because a lot of guys don't throw straight punches. He's doing a lot of good stuff. I was very impressed."

Stipe Miocic sees a side of Jake Paul he claims the media doesn't often portray

Stipe Miocic doesn't just like Jake Paul's attitude towards training but also admires him for being the person he is off camera. Miocic said that the media often portrays Paul in a negative light but that's not the case in reality. Miocic said that the more he got to know Jake Paul, the more he started to better understand and admire him as an individual.

He also said Jake Paul doesn't mind all the negativity coming his way because it only makes him a more popular man in the end.

"Honestly when you sit down and talk to him more, you see what you see in the media, he's just a regular guy. His motivation and what he likes and what he wants to do and his goals and you're just like 'man, you can reach out for me. I love this dude, he's a good dude. He's from Cleveland so I love the guy but talking to him more, the more you like him. It's all how media portrays it and I think he likes it too, more people hate you, popular you get I guess."

