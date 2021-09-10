"I'm definitely tuning in!" - Michael Bisping reacts to Donald Trump commentating the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort Triller fight card

Michael Bisping is on board with Donald Trump's alternative commentary for Triller's Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort event.

In the latest episode of his Believe You Me podcast, Bisping revealed the alternative commentary feature, which will be done by the former President of the United States and his son Donald Trump Jr., compels him to buy the upcoming Triller pay-per-view. Bisping said:

"This weekend for Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort, and of course, Tito (Ortiz) and Anderson (Silva) in the co-main event... Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr. are offering their alternative commentary. He's basically doing the job that Snoop Dogg didn't want to do."

Former President Donald Trump will be part of an alternate commentary feed for the Evander Holyfield-Vitor Belfort fight on @Triller PPV this Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/LEJ4N5Cpeu — Adam Stern (@A_S12) September 7, 2021

Bisping has alluded to streaming events in an unconventional way in the past. But because Trump's commentary is only available on FITE TV, the British MMA icon is convinced that he has to buy the PPV.

"I would never pay for a Triller event but if I stream it, I don't think I'll get the alternative feed because I'm definitely tuning in for Donald Trump commentating fights."

Trump is no stranger to the business of combat sports. The former POTUS has been a close associate of UFC president Dana White. The UFC boss is a staunch Trump supporter and has donated to his past presidential campaigns.

Trump also participated in WWE's Wrestlemania 23 back in 2007. His appearance landed him a spot in the WWE Hall-of-Fame.

Watch Michael Bisping react after learning that Donald Trump will commentate on Triller's 'Legends 2' event:

Michael Bisping wants Donald Trump to commentate UFC fights

Michael Bisping is sold on the idea of Donald Trump as a combat sports commentator. According to 'The Count,' the next step for Trump should be to provide commentary on UFC fights.

Also Read

The retired fighter reckoned that Trump's connection with Dana White should allow him to land a commentary gig for the world's largest MMA promotion. However, Bisping jokingly said he would be "pissed off" if Trump took his place in the announcement booth.

Tap out to the intensity of our daily MMA coverage by following our FB page!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh