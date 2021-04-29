'I'm gonna finish him in the second round' - Kyle Daukaus predicts how his fight versus Phil Hawes will play out at UFC Vegas 26 [Exclusive]

Kyle Daukaus is brimming with confidence ahead of his fight against Phil Hawes at UFC Vegas 26. The surging contenders will battle it out in a middleweight clash on May 8, 2021.

In an exclusive interview with John Hyon Ko for Sportskeeda, Daukaus seemed certain about his chances of finishing Hawes. The 28-year-old expects to put 'Megatron' away in the second round:

"I think I am going to finish him in the second round, either TKO or submission," Daukaus told Hyon Ko.

Daukaus believes his fast-paced fighting style will exhaust Hawes in the first round. According to the Philadelphia native, his superior cardio will also help him continue fighting with the same intensity in the second round, which may not be the case with Hawes:

"In the first round, I'm just gonna put a pace on him and he's just gonna break. Coming out in that second round, I'm not gonna be tired and I believe he will be, and I'm gonna finish him."

Kyle Daukaus was expected to challenge Aliaskhab Khizriev at UFC on ABC: Vettori vs. Holland. However, the bout was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

Explaining whether his preparations for the upcoming fight were any different compared to his canceled bout against Khizriev, Daukaus said:

"Honestly? No. I talked to my coaches, I sat down with my brother, my coach, and we just decided there's nothing different for this fight."

Daukaus, however, acknowledges Hawes' wrestling pedigree. But he is convinced that he will out-wrestle Hawes if the fight hits the mat.

"Phil is just one of those guys who's a tough wrestler that just looks to strike. I really don't think he's going to be able to stand with me. And if we go to the ground, I'm confident in myself wherever the fight goes."

You can watch Kyle Daukaus' full interview below:

Kyle Daukaus on his bizarre experience of traveling back home after his fight against Aliaskhab Khizriev was canceled:

Kyle Daukaus' fight opposite Aliaskhab Khizriev was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. He revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 three days before the fight. Daukaus could have either chosen to quarantine himself for ten days at the hotel or immediately drive back home. He thought it wise to head back to Philadelphia:

"Me and my brother and my coach, we all flip-flopped about every four or five hours of driving. It was crazy. We always said to each other 'we always wanted to drive across country' but never under these circumstances in such a small car as well. I'm not gonna ever do it again," said Kyle Daukaus.

Surprisingly enough, Kyle Daukaus tested negative for COVID-19 after he underwent a PCR test in Philadelphia.