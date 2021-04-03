"I'm willing to lose a finger for the UFC" - Khetag Pliev pleads with Dana White for a contract

Khetag Pliev is willing to lose another finger for an opportunity to fight in the UFC. The Russian-Canadian fighter recently grabbed news headlines after he suffered a gruesome injury - a severed ring finger - during a CFFC event.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Khetag Pliev said that he planned to recover from the injury and eventually find his way to fight in the UFC. TMZ asked Pliev to end the interview with a message for the UFC and Dana White.

The 37-year-old replied by stating he was willing to lose a finger for a UFC contract. Pliev also revealed that he met White a few years back, and they parted ways with the hope of meeting in the UFC.

"Well, Dana White... I met (him) in Brazil Sao Paulo at one of the UFC (events) and we met, we talked a little bit... See you soon in the UFC. It's been... Some years went by and a lot of up and down but what's the message? I am willing to lose a finger for the UFC contract."

Khetag Pliev (5-2 MMA) is a Russian-Canadian Mixed Martial Artist who competes in the middleweight division of Cage Fury Fighting Championship - a regional MMA promotion in the USA. Pliev competed in the 2012 London Olympics as a wrestler from Canada.

He suffered the second professional MMA loss of his career against Devin Goodale in the co-main event of CFFC 94, on April 1, 2021. 'The Terminator' suffered a gruesome injury in the second round of the fight, which caused his ring finger to detach. The fight was declared a TKO win for Goodale.

Khetag Pliev's finger has been re-attached

Khetag Pliev's severed finger is one of the most gruesome injuries witnessed in the history of Mixed Martial Arts. However, Pliev was immediately transferred to hospital following the incident and the detached finger was reattached to his palm.

Khetag Pliev attributed the injury to an illegal glove grabbing from his opponent. He later told ESPN that will appeal the fight result with the Pennsylvania State Athletic Commission.