"I wasn't really impressed by Stipe" - Jon Jones takes a shot at the former heavyweight champion in deleted tweet

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones wrote in a now-deleted Tweet that he was not impressed with Stipe Miocic's performance tonight in the main event of UFC 260. He wrote,

"Francis looks great, if I'm being honest I wasn't really impressed by Stipe. Tall challenge, let's set something up."

The Tweet by Jon Jones

"The Predator" Francis Ngannou was able to avenge his loss at the hands of Stipe Miocic this time around. The Cameroonian showed a lot of patience in his advances. Furthermore, there was a huge difference in the way he was able to defend himself against Stipe's takedown, absolutely stubbing any attempt that the latter made.

He connected with some brilliant shots right in the first round. However, Stipe Miocic's chin prevailed in round one. The second round, though, did not end well for the champion. Despite Stipe Miocic trying to turn the tide after being visibly wobbly, Ngannou kept his calm and ultimately finished him. This led to UFC President Dana White wrapping the undisputed title around his waist.

Given what the UFC has long planned for the aftermath of UFC 260, Francis Ngannou may now fight perhaps the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, Jon Jones. And as is visible from Jon Jones' Tweet, he is already looking forward to fighting Ngannou.

Which other fight could possibly push the bout between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou back?

Stipe Miocic has cemented himself as one of the greatest heavyweights of all time. What with a number of his title defenses, beating almost anyone who came his way, and his ingenuity, Stipe Miocic certainly deserves the GOAT title. And this may be reason enough for Dana White to consider an immediate trilogy fight between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou if the former asks for it.

The immediate trilogy was a question that Dana White came across in the UFC 260 pre-fight press conference. While White refused to commit to any ideas, he did agree that denying Stipe Miocic a trilogy fight, given his resume, would be difficult.

Meanwhile, Jon Jones has been in line for a fight with the winner of UFC 260 for quite some time now. Moreover, the amount of damage that Stipe Miocic absorbed tonight may force him to remain out of action for at least a few months.

If anyone is wondering if I really want to fight, the answer is yes. I also really want to get paid. — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

