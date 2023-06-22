"I think that's a 10-9 to Francis" - UFC Hall of Famer weighs in on Francis Ngannou's faceoff with Jon Jones, potential fight

After spending much of the past year exchanging words, Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones finally came face to face at PFL 5. UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping believes 'The Predator' won the faceoff.

Speaking to co-host Anthony Smith on their podcast Believe You Me, the former middleweight champion stated:

"I think that's a 10-9 to Francis there. We all love watching Jon fight. I know you don't so much, but, you know, that's a 10-9 to Francis."

As far as a potential fight between the two, Michael Bisping added:

"Never gonna happen, though. We're never going to see that fight ever. I don't think so. I mean, Dana said he'll never have [Ngannou] back. That doesn't necessarily mean he will never fight in the UFC, but I think with his age, with the deal that he's got at the PFL, with the opportunity to box, who knows? Maybe he continues winning fights and retires, but even if he has two or three fights, I think he'll retire anyway."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments on Francis Ngannou's face off with Jon Jones below (starting at the 37:47 mark):

While Ngannou and Jones had been involved in plenty of back-and-forth, it ultimately did not culminate in a meeting in the octagon. Instead, 'The Predator' became the first reigning UFC champion to leave the promotion since B.J. Penn in 2004. He has since joined the PFL, signing what has been labeled as a historic deal.

Francis Ngannou weighs in on Dana White's Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury proposal

Francis Ngannou was not shy about his intention to make his boxing debut. The UFC's unwillingness to allow him to do so factored into his departure from the promotion. 'The Predator' recently weighed in on UFC President Dana White reportedly offering Tyson Fury a contract to face Jon Jones. Answering a question from Mirror Fighting at PFL 5, he stated:

"That was never an idea when I was in the UFC. Now that I’m not in the UFC, I think everything is all about how to take down Ngannou, but Ngannou stands up. Nothing is going to take me. I'm going to be here for a while."

Check out Francis Ngannou's comments below:

Fury recently revealed he received a contract offer from the UFC, stating:

"I've been in talks with Francis Ngannou for a hybrid fight. There's talks of me and Jon Jones doing a hybrid fight as we talk right now. I received an offer from the UFC yesterday, so you never know what's going to happen. The future is bright for sure, and there's a lot of options out there."

Check out Tyson Fury's comments below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury says he’s now received an official offer from the UFC to face Jon Jones in a “hybrid fight” next. [@FoxifyTrade] Tyson Fury says he’s now received an official offer from the UFC to face Jon Jones in a “hybrid fight” next. [@FoxifyTrade]

It is unclear if either mixed martial artist will wind up facing Fury. All three fighters are currently without a scheduled bout.

