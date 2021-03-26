'I think a lot of fighters feel cheated' - UFC lightweight Khama Worthy doesn't think Michael Chandler deserves title shot

UFC lightweight Khama Worthy believes that Michael Chandler does not deserve a shot at UFC lightweight title.

While speaking to reporters during the UFC 260 media day ahead of his fight against Jamie Mullarkey, Khama Worthy acknowledged Michael Chandler as an accomplished fighter. However, Worthy said that Chandler shouldn't be fighting for the title since he recently lost to Patricio Pitbull recently. 'The DeathStar' added that Chandler does not have a long winning streak to warrant a title shot, a feat that many other lightweights have already accomplished.

"I am not gonna lie. I am a big fan of martial arts... I'm a big fan of Michael Chandler but he just got knocked out by Patricio Pitbull like two years ago... He's only got a two-fight winning streak, he's only fought once in the UFC and he's getting a title shot," Khama Worthy said.

"There are multiple guys in the lightweight division... So you're kind of sh***ing on other people... I think a lot of fighters feel cheated in this division that he just came in and got that title shot," Khama Worthy said.

Michael Chandler is set to fight No.3 ranked Charles Oliveira for the vacant UFC lightweight title at UFC 262 following champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement. The UFC's decision to put Chandler in the title fight has raised many eyebrows as Chandler has competed only once in the UFC - defeating Dan Hooker by KO at UFC 257. Before his UFC debut, Chandler lost his Bellator lightweight title to the promotion's 145lb champion Patricio Pitbull in 2019 and left the organization after winning his next two fights.

'I am new to the UFC but I am not new to the sport' - Michael Chandler

Ever since signing with the UFC, Michael Chandler has been perceived as an outsider by fellow UFC fighters. Many see him as the guy who jumped the queue to land a big opportunity. While speaking to Ariel Helwani following his win over Dan Hooker, Michael Chandler expressed his thoughts on the matter.

Chandler told Helwani that although he is new to the organization, he has been a competitor at the highest level and has fought some of the best fighters in the sport. Chandler believes that his career achievements are enough to warrant fights against top UFC fighters.

"Here is what I would say. And I say this in the most respectful way possible. This whole like 'earning it' thing... Chandler hasn't earned it. It's like listen man, I am new to the UFC but I am not new to the sport, you know. I am going on to 30 fights here in the net couple of fights... I've got 27 fights under the unified rules of Mixed Martial Arts. Maybe it wasn't in an octagon... but I've done it. I've done it with some of the best of them," Michael Chandler said.