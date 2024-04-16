"I think his prime time is coming" - Khabib Nurmagomedov once backed Max Holloway to become greatest fighter of all time

Khabib Nurmagomedov once voiced his conviction that Max Holloway possessed the qualities to become the greatest fighter of all time.

Holloway stunned the world at UFC 300 with a last-second knockout of Justin Gaethje, claiming the ceremonial 'BMF' title and leaving spectators in awe with his remarkable performance.

Despite comfortably leading on the scorecards, 'Blessed' beckoned his opponent to meet him at the center of the octagon in the closing moments of the bout.

What followed was a relentless barrage of strikes, culminating in a knockout that sent Gaethje crashing to the canvas with just one second remaining in the fifth round.

Expand Tweet

Holloway, widely adored in the MMA realm, boasts an illustrious resume as a former UFC featherweight champion, having defended his title three times.

Despite facing a setback in his previous attempt to conquer the lightweight division and secure an interim title at 155 pounds against Dustin Poirier, the 32-year-old Hawaiian has now made a pivotal return to the lightweight category, potentially positioning himself for another shot at the title.

During an interview with Dan Hardy in January 2021, UFC Hall of Famer Nurmagomedov weighed in on Holloway's record-breaking performance against Calvin Kattar and suggested that he possesses the potential to emerge as one of the most legendary fighters in MMA history:

"He's already one of the best fighters to ever compete in MMA, and maybe he is the best fighter of all time. When we look at Max, he's not old, you know, but he has a lot of fights in the UFC. I think his prime time is coming, and it hasn't come yet; maybe this year or maybe next year, he's going to be in his prime."

'The Eagle' added:

"I think his time is going to come if he's going to focus on doing everything that he has to do. I believe he has the potential to become a greater fighter than he was a couple of days ago."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below (2:11):

Why was Khabib Nurmagomedov's matchup against Max Holloway canceled?

Max Holloway courageously stepped up on just six days' notice to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 223 in April 2023 after Tony Ferguson withdrew due to a knee injury, marking the fourth unfortunate cancellation of their matchup.

However, fate intervened as the New York State Athletic Commission deemed 'Blessed' medically unfit for the bout, ultimately canceling the showdown. Post-event analysis pointed to weight-cutting issues as the primary obstacle, leaving fans to ponder what could have been a historic showdown.

Expand Tweet

Poll : Is Max Holloway destined for lightweight glory? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback