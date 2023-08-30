"He's lying" - When Max Holloway and Khabib Nurmagomedov hilariously joked about their weights leading up to their respective fights in 2019

Back in 2018, for a brief period at least, it looked like two genuine UFC legends – Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway – would face off inside the octagon.

UFC 223 was supposed to see Khabib face off with Tony Ferguson for the lightweight title, but when Ferguson was forced out, then-featherweight champ Holloway decided to step into the void.

Unfortunately, ‘Blessed’ was later deemed medically unfit to compete. Instead, ‘The Eagle’ was left to defeat Al Iaquinta to claim the vacant title.

Expand Tweet

A fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway never did happen after this. This is unsurprising given that ‘Blessed’ headed right back down to 145 pounds to continue his title reign.

However, in 2019, prior to UFC 239, the two men met up backstage at the UFC’s Summer Press Conference, and enjoyed a humorous exchange.

At the time, Holloway was just weeks away from his clash with Frankie Edgar at UFC 240, while Khabib was preparing for his lightweight title defense against Dustin Poirier around two months later.

The exchange, which has appeared on YouTube, sees ‘Blessed’ claim that he’s “light,” before asking Khabib how much he’s weighing. The video then shows ‘The Eagle’ quip back in comical fashion by stating he’s at 180 pounds.

Holloway’s response?

“Lying. He’s lying!”

The exchange seems so warm, in fact, that it’s hard to believe the two stars were ever scheduled to face off with one another.

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway meet up below.

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Max Holloway: Will we ever see this fight?

Ever since its cancellation back in 2018, many UFC fans have waxed lyrical over the idea that Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Max Holloway might be the best booked fight that never actually happened.

Is there any chance that fans might be treated to the fight in the future, then?

Unfortunately, the simple answer is no. Khabib retired in October 2020 following his win over Justin Gaethje, and has steadfastly stuck to his word by never even teasing a comeback.

Holloway, though, remains one of the promotion’s most active featherweights. ‘Blessed’ recently overcame the challenge of ‘The Korean Zombie’, taking his record since arriving in the UFC to 21-7.

What lies in the future for the Hawaiian? Holloway himself has suggested that he’d like another shot at the man who dethroned him, current UFC featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski.

However, Dana White recently stated that he doesn’t see a fourth fight between the two coming any time soon – meaning ‘Blessed’ could have an unclear future.