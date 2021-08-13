"I think it's only right that you pull up" - Jake Paul sends invitation to LeBron James to watch him box Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul continues to use his huge social media platform to draw the eyes of some of the biggest sporting names in the world.

He recently sent a message to legendary NBA player LeBron James, imploring the LA Lakers star to watch him face off against Tyron Woodley.

Jake Paul made the transition to professional boxing in 2020, and has since amassed a record of 3-0. All his wins have come by way of KO/TKOs, although he is admittedly yet to face an opponent with an actual boxing background.

He now faces off against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. 'The Chosen One' has knockout finishes over legitimate opposition in the UFC, and while this will be his first foray into the world of boxing, his skillset does seem suited for it.

The two men are set to compete against each other on August 29. Jake Paul has been doing his part in promoting the fight, and recently featured in an interview with TMZ Sports, where he issued an invite to LeBron James to attend the fight.

"LeBron, pull up baby," said Jake Paul. "When I was 12, I came and saw your games. I paid good money for some front-row seats, I was yelling at you from the crowds. And so, I think it's only right that you pull up and yell Jake, Jake. But look, LeBron, this one's for the city man, pull up."

Jake Paul extends invite to 14 Olympians

Jake Paul did not limit himself to inviting one sports star. He also extended the invite to 14 Olympians from the state of Ohio, which is where the fight will take place.

"I think it's really cool that this is sort of an Ohio affair. Not a lot of boxing matches take place in Ohio, let alone Cleveland. So to be able to bring it home and invite everyone from Ohio, I'm trying to get everyone there from LeBron to MGK. So my first thought was watching the Olympics, all of these Ohioan's are killing it... So I was like, come on down to the fight. And it's perfect timing, it's right after the Olympics. They get to chill out and maybe grab a beer."

You watch Jake Paul's full interview with TMZ Sports below:

