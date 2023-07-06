Robert Whittaker is back in action, and has left no stone unturned in his octagon return.

'The Reaper' is set to fight up-and-coming UFC middleweight Dricus Du Plessis in the main card of UFC 290. The fight will take place on July 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Whittaker's last fight came a little less than a year ago at UFC Paris when he beat Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision. In an interview with Michael Bisping, the Australian spoke about his upcoming fight:

"He's (Dricus Du Plessis) a guy that has absolutely nothing to lose. He's a guy that's been underestimated and underdog in all of his bouts and that's dangerous. That's a dangerous mix and I understand the threat and the danger he's gonna bring come the weekend. To respect that I've been training like a madman for the last three months preparing for this."

Michael Bisping also previously stated that he believes Robert Whittaker is better than Du Plessis in every department. However, the fight game is very unpredictable, and anything could happen when both fighters step into the octagon on Saturday night.

Take a look at the video (Quotes from 0:18 onwards):

Robert Whittaker says fighting Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290 will be his toughest fight yet

Robert Whittaker has fought some of the best names in the middleweight division and got past most of them, barring Israel Adesanya. Despite his championship pedigree and experience in the UFC, he believes his next fight will be his toughest to date. Dricus Du Plessis is an unranked fighter looking to make a name in the sport. Here's what Whittaker had to say:

"He's the most dangerous fight to date, and that's because he's the one that's unwritten and everything in hindsight's easy. But, yeah he's the unknown and I understand the dangers that he presents because not only is he well-rounded as an athlete, and physically, he's a big guy......Tell me something more dangerous than a man with nothing to lose."

Take a look at the interview:

Robert Whittaker is one of the most humble fighters in the UFC and does not engage in trash talk against his opponents. Ahead of what will be a big fight in the division, Whittaker believes he will present the best version of himself in the octagon as he looks to get another shot at the middleweight title.

