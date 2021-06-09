"I want to get my one back" - Leon Edwards wants to avenge his 2015 defeat to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman

Leon Edwards is set to once again make the walk to the Octagon this weekend as he competes on the main card of UFC 263. Edwards is set to take on one of MMA's biggest names in Nate Diaz.

Edwards is hoping that a win here against the iconic Stockton native will be enough to secure a rematch against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Leon Edwards and Usman faced off against each other in 2015 when both men were rising prospects rather than the elites in the welterweight division they are today.

It was Kamaru Usman who came out on top in the first fight. He utilized his wrestling prowess to grind Leon Edwards out and pick up a unanimous decision victory. However, Leon Edwards appears more motivated than ever to get the loss back.

I don't think there's any bad blood: Leon Edwards on rematching Kamaru Usman

Speaking with MMA Fighting on SBN, Edwards discussed a potential rematch against champion Kamaru Usman fight and stated the following:

"I don't think there's bad blood apart from competition blood. He's the last guy to beat me. He got the decision over me. So I just want to get that one back. I believe I could have done way better in the fight. I've shown it over my last eight, nine fights."

"That's all it is. I want to get my win back. Be a world champion. He's just the guy right now that's got the belt and I'm going to have to defeat him to become world champion and that's it," added Leon Edwards.

However, before Leon Edwards gets the chance to rematch Usman, he must first defeat an always game Nate Diaz. A fight against either of the Diaz brothers is never going to be a walk in the park. However, Edwards is more than willing to overcome adversity if it leads him to his ultimate goal of becoming a world champion.

"To have a guy like Nate, he's a huge name in the sport. He's done amazing things in the sport already. To have a guy like that, to lead into a title fight, I think it's a perfect opportunity for me to capture it," said Leon Edwards.

"To go out there and beat this veteran of the game, that will lead me to fight for a title. I think it's a great opportunity and I'm grabbing it with both arms," added Leon Edwards.

