Henry Cejudo admits he "still got love" for Brandon Moreno - "I wish him nothing but the best" 

Henry Cejudo claims he has no beef with former training partner Brandon Moreno. The pair were once friends and training partners. All that changed when Cejudo joined The Ultimate Fighter 24 as a coach alongside former opponent Joseph Benavidez, and Moreno joined the show as a participant.

On the show, Cejudo picked Alexandre Pantoja on his team ahead of Moreno and 'The Assassin Baby' was later picked by Benavidez. This disappointed Moreno and was the beginning of the rift between him and Cejudo. 'Triple C' later went on to coach reigning flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo ahead of his trilogy fight against Moreno at UFC 270.

Jason Deel @DeelingWithIt Throwback to Cejudo's shock when he realized Moreno went to Team DJ. Throwback to Cejudo's shock when he realized Moreno went to Team DJ. https://t.co/KWynYsMRwf

During a recent conversation with 'The Schmo', Cejudo said he was disappointed with how things turned out between him and Moreno. However, he still wishes the Mexican well in life. Having said that, Cejudo also made it clear that he'll once again plot Moreno's downfall inside the cage if he fights Figueiredo:

"At the end of the day, I think both of our stories is extremely beautiful and I wish him nothing but the best. And if he fights Deiveson again, that doesn't change the fact that we want to take his head off again, but I still got love for the dude."

Henry Cejudo re-enters USADA testing pool, hopes to fight for title upon UFC return

Henry Cejudo seems to be gearing up for a potential comeback. The retired former two-division champion is eyeing a potential featherweight title clash against Alexander Volkanovski. Chael Sonnen recently claimed on his YouTube channel that Cejudo told him he's re-entered the USADA testing pool and is serious about returning to the octagon:

"I have asked him point blank, 'Henry for sure, are you coming back?' He said yes... He said 'Chael, I'm in the USADA pool, I'm training twice a day, I'm ready to go. I want Volkanovski'."

Although Cejudo wants to fight for the 145 lb title upon his return, UFC president Dana White isn't keen on booking the matchup. He's made it clear that Cejudo must first compete in the bantamweight division before making a move to featherweight.

Cejudo's last fight was at UFC 249 in May 2020 against Dominick Cruz. He won the contest via a TKO in the second round and announced his retirement shortly afterwards.

