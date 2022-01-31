Chael Sonnen reveals what Henry Cejudo said to him when asked about possible UFC return 

Chael Sonnen has revealed that Henry Cejudo replied in the affirmative when 'The American Gangster' asked him about a potential return to the UFC. According to Sonnen, Cejudo is serious about stepping out of retirement and once again setting foot inside the octagon.

'Triple C' apparently told Sonnen he's training twice a day and is very serious about making a comeback down the line. Although he is willing to return, Cejudo doesn't want to compete in the bantamweight division again. According to Sonnen, the former two-division champion wants to compete in the featherweight division going forward.

Cejudo made it clear he wants to compete for the 145lbs title against Alexander Volkanovski. Regardless of whether he wins or loses, Sonnen said Cejudo isn't looking for a 'one-and-done' matchup and will continue to fight other contenders in the 145lbs division.

In a recently shared video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"I have asked him point blank, 'Henry for sure, are you coming back?' He said yes... He said 'Chael, I'm in the USADA pool, I'm training twice a day, I'm ready to go. I want Volkanovski.' [I said] I know you want Volkanovski but Volkanovski's already got an opponent and it's not you so are you willing to get in there and that's where it was hard to get an answer. He for sure was willing to tell me that after he beats Volkanovski, he's going to stick around and defend the belt for a few years. He also was very confident telling me if he lost to Volkanovski, he's going to stick around and take on the contenders then..."

Dana White unwilling to welcome Henry Cejudo with a featherweight title shot

While Henry Cejudo remains adamant about challenging Volkanovski for the title, he is unlikely to be granted the opportunity. Dana White has previously mentioned that he isn't interested in the idea of booking a potential clash between Cejudo and Volkanovski.

According to White, Cejudo has been out of the game for a long time now and must first prove his mettle in his own division before challenging for the 145lbs title:

"Isn't that guy [Henry Cejudo] retired? I mean the last time I saw he was retired and now he is mad he didn't get a title shot? It doesn't even make sense in a different weight class... Last week, he decided he's not retired. Come on man, this is a f**king silly conversation. If he wants to come back and try to win the title again in his weight class, then talk about moving up or doing something else," White said at the post-fight press conference following UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze.

