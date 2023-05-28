UFC rising star Ian Garry was recently seen hitting Mike O'Hearn with a sudden body kick.

Mike O'Hearn is a famous fitness model and influencer. While he has made a name through his career in bodybuilding, O'Hearn's recent rise to popularity has been because of his viral memes. He was recently in attendance during the promotional event of Karate Combat along with Ian Garry.

Garry landed a clean body kick on Mike O'Hearn and the fitness influencer seemed to have absorbed it pretty well. Take a look at the video below:

Olin aka MMAnomaly👊 @MMAnomaly Ian Garry throws a random (seemingly hard) body kick into Mike O'Hearn, and Mike smiles at him like it was no big deal.

Much like most of his content, Mike O'Hearn managed to get the fans talking with his recent video with Ian Garry. Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:

"Mike got natty powers"

"Wtf hahaha. I think Ian was even surprised"

PostBlowJobMcgregor @McgregorComes @MMAnomaly Wtf hahaha. I think Ian was even surprised

"Dudes also 55 years old or some shit ahaha. Fair play to the duck egg king."

Liam Verney @VerneyLiam @MMAnomaly Dudes also 55 years old or some shit ahaha. Fair play to the duck egg king.

"Titanium ab inserts"

"Mike ohearn has a rock solid core."

"Yk he was crying inside"

"There’s pain in those eyes"

"My husband is obsessed with the memes getting around about this guy…… weirdo"

live4trance @Ozatheistchick @MMAnomaly My husband is obsessed with the memes getting around about this guy…… weirdo

Mike O'Hearn UFC: Ian Garry called out Neil Magny at UFC Charlotte

Ian Garry is considered to be one of the brightest UFC prospects at the moment. He is on an incredible run as an MMA fighter and is currently undefeated with a professional record of 12-0 with five of those victories coming in the UFC.

'The Future' was in action earlier this month against Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Charlotte. The 25-year-old secured an impressive knockout victory in the very first round of his bout against Rodriguez.

By doing so, Garry became the first fighter to knockout Rodriguez in an MMA fight. Following his victory, 'The Future' spoke to Daniel Cormier for his post-fight interview and called out Neil Magny for a fight. He said:

"I want the guy who's been known as the gate-keeper for [the welterweight] top 10 for god knows how long, his name is Neil Magny. I want you next. I'm gonna knock you out and I'm gonna take my throne at top 10 and I'm gonna work my way through my six-fight streak to get that belt. UFC, you have a new star in town."

Catch Garry's post-fight octagon interview below:

