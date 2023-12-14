Find out about the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

Today's issue will discuss Ian Garry pulling out of UFC 296, Anthony Joshua's next fight, and more.

#3. Ian Garry out of UFC 296; fans blame Layla Anna-Lee

After an initial report by Chael Sonnen on his YouTube channel, Dana White confirmed on his social media platforms on Wednesday that Ian Machado Garry is no longer fighting at UFC 296.

Garry was scheduled to fight Vicente Luque on the main card of the pay-per-view event. His absence from media interviews and UFC Embedded episodes during the fight week raised eyebrows, especially after the Irishman recently stated that he feared for his family's safety in the United States amid the raging controversy surrounding his wife, Layla Anna-Lee.

Proving Garry's point somewhat right, fans immediately took to the internet to blame Garry's wife for the pull-out. In what seems like an attempt at trash-talking, Kevin Holland, known for stepping in on short notice, accused Anna-Lee of "food poisoning" Garry.

Luque, however, was classy in his reaction to the news. He wished his opponent a quick recovery and said he would now rest, which hinted at the fight being entirely scrapped from the card instead of the promotion finding a replacement.

#2. Colby Covington on Belal Muhammad - "He's out there race-baiting"

Belal Muhammad has been feuding with Colby Covington and Leon Edwards online before their title fight was announced. In response, 'Chaos' has taken an issue with Muhammad insinuating that he didn't earn the title shot but got it due to 'white privilege'.

Labeling Muhammad a "racist", Covington answered whether he would like to face the Palestinian-American during the UFC 296 media day:

"No, who wants to fight a racist? I mean, could you imagine if I said someone earned something off of the color of their skin? That's absolutely despicable, it's disgusting. That guy hasn't deserved anything. I mean, it's not my fault that he's not a star. You have to make yourself a star... He hasn't done anything. He's out there race-baiting."

Watch the clip below:

#1. Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder confirmed with a condition

Per ESPN's Mike Coppinger, the much-awaited heavyweight boxing clash between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder is reportedly set for March 9, 2024, in Saudi Arabia. However, they both must win their scheduled fights on December 23 to maintain the matchup.

In the upcoming event, Joshua will face Otto Wallin, while Wilder will lock horns with Joseph Parker.