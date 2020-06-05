Ian Heinisch will fight Gerald Meerschaert at UFC 250, Anthony Ivy still on UFC roster

After an exciting barrage of rumors, it is clear that Anthony Ivy won't fight at UFC 250

Per reports, Ivy was picked after Heinisch's cornerman was tested positive for Coronavirus.

No UFC event seems to go on without a bit of drama since the idea of conducting events during a live pandemic took the centre stage. Now it is UFC 250 which is seeing new developments, just two days ahead of the event.

First, reports emerged that Ian Heinisch had tested positive for the Coronavirus. With Aaron Bronster tweeting,

"Per multiple sources, Ian Heinisch was forced to withdraw from UFC 250 for precautionary reasons because one of his corners tested positive for COVID-19."

He later reported a news development that said,

"Developing: The cornerman for Heinisch that tested positive will be tested again to determine whether the test was a false positive. Should subsequent tests come back negative, Heinisch could still be cleared to compete Saturday. Heinisch is continuing to cut weight and train."

Then, Raphael Marinho's reported

"With Ian Heinisch out of UFC 250, UFC negotiates to have Anthony Ivy as Gerald Meerschaert's opponent this Saturday." (translated via twitter translate)

Finally the air cleared up as the UFC spoke to MMA Fighting and revelaed that the fight will go ahead without any changes. They also revealed that Anthony Ivy will fight in the UFC and he was on the roster.

Anthony Ivy was ready to step-up on short notice for UFC 250

Anthony Ivy holds a record of 8-2 and will be making his UFC debut. He is currently on a five-fight win streak with his most recent win coming in September against Willis Black via fourth-round TKO. Anthony Ivy was all set to fight at Dana White's Tuesday Night Contenders but because of the pandemic, the event was shelved. He will fight in the UFC but when is the question now.

Gerald Meerschaer stands with a record of 31-12 with a 7-4 UFC record. His last win came at UFC 248 where he defeated Deron Winn via third-round submission. If Anthony Ivy were to fight him and secure a win, he could have sent a very strong message to the division.

UFC 250 is going to be headlined by Felecia Spencer and Amanda Nunes as they clash for the women's featherweight title. The fight card will also see the return of former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt.