"If you don’t think you have a pay problem then why hide a fighter's opinion on it" - Fans split after UFC's YouTube channel fails to upload Luke Rockhold's media day interview

MMA fans have reacted after one fan noticed that the UFC had failed to upload Luke Rockhold's UFC 278 media day interview.

The controversy follows a tough week for the UFC and Dana White amidst fighter pay concerns. Rockhold has been very vocal about his displeasure with the organization and its pay model for fighters, and many fans believe it's that very reason the promotion has not uploaded his interview.

Eagle-eyed Twitter user @jedigoodman was the first to notice the 37-year-old's interview missing from the UFC's YouTube channel:

"Luke Rockhold's media day interview wasn't posted."

Fans have reacted to the post, with one user (@Y2jkanertj) questioning why the UFC would hide Rockhold's interview if they believed there was no issue with fighter pay:

"That's some pu** shit, if you don't think you have a pay problem then why hide a fighters opinion on it."

Another fan (@HughJassole96) joked that he hoped the 37-year-old would be victorious at UFC 278 this weekend and the camera showed the reaction of Dana White and Hunter Campbell:

"Oh god I hope he wins this weekend. And that the camera immediately pans to Dana and Hunter lmao"

Twitter user @GogidzeTemo believes the UFC refusing to upload the video could mean more journalists asking fighter pay questions at press conferences:

"Press conference somebody gonna ask fighter pay question"

Luke Rockhold believes the UFC uses managers to keep fighters quiet

Luke Rockhold appears to have had his eyes set on both Paulo Costa and the UFC in the last few weeks. The former middleweight champion is due to face 'Borrachina' at UFC 278 this weekend but has spent much of the fight build-up criticizing the organization.

While the UFC and Dana White are no strangers to public criticism, Rockhold has made some accusations that could have damning ramifications if true.

The 37-year-old spoke with CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri and stated that he believes the UFC uses managers with a lot of fighters under their belts to prevent them from speaking out against the organization:

"I think fighters need to grow a pair... Fighters just don't grow a pair and you got managers that are in the pocket of the UFC that govern a massive umbrella of fighters. The UFC uses these two or three managers, we all know who they are, who have lots of key players in the game and those fighters under their banner will never speak up against the UFC. And that's the UFC's monopoly, their mafioso tactic."

Catch Luke Rockhold's full interview here:

