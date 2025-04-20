"Imagine that feeling of strangling Ciryl Gane" - When Joe Rogan and Andrew Schulz dove into wild take on Jon Jones as modern-day samurai

Joe Rogan and Andrew Schulz are noted fans of Jon Jones, with both men once sharing their thoughts on the latter's impressive submission win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. The pair even made an analogy of 'Bones' as a modern-day samurai on episode #1960 of the Joe Rogan Experience.

Ad

Jones' win over Gane is among his best-ever, as it saw him make easy work of the Frenchman by securing an effortless takedown and submitting him with a half-mounted guillotine choke against the fence to force the tap, all within two minutes of Round 1. Opening up on Jones, Schulz said:

"Like Jon Jones would be the modern-day version of the elite samurai. Looking at these guys, like these UFC dudes are really like, this is the modern-day version of it. We just have a structure for them to operate in."

Ad

Trending

In turn, the longtime UFC commentator touched on what the experience of being Jones, the arguable MMA GOAT, would feel like:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"You're doing it in front of the world, and the rewards? Like if you wanna be Jon Jones, good luck, it's a lot of work. But if you get to be Jon Jones, it's like wow! Imagine that feeling. Imagine that feeling of strangling Ciryl Gane like a f*cking minute into the fight and everybody being, like, 'Woooow! He's the GOAT, that's it.'"

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan and Andrew Schulz's thoughts on Jon Jones below (2:44:09 and 2:44:59):

Ad

Jones reigns as the current UFC heavyweight champion, having recently defended his belt against heavyweight great Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. The MMA world, though, is eager to watch him face Tom Aspinall, the division's interim champion, but there has been little movement regarding that bout.

Joe Rogan has actually hosted Jon Jones on his podcast

The Joe Rogan Experience has expanded by a tremendous amount since its inception. Now, Rogan interviews a variety of guests, not just those from the MMA world. However, he has had the privilege of interviewing Jon Jones on episode #880 of the podcast about eight years ago.

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's sitdown with Jon Jones:

Jones usually keeps his media appearances to a minimum whenever he's not gearing up for a matchup. However, he isn't the only all-time MMA great that Rogan has interviewed, as he has also hosted Canadian legend, Georges St-Pierre, on episodes #28 and #107 of the JRE MMA Show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.