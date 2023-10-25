“Immortality awaits” - Tyson Fury's inspirational words to Tom Aspinall as he sees his early predictions come true

Tyson Fury sent a positive message to Tom Aspinall ahead of the latter’s upcoming UFC interim heavyweight title fight.

On Saturday, October 28, Fury will face Francis Ngannou in a ten-round boxing match. Before the intriguing heavyweight clash, ‘The Gypsy King’ has been fulfilling his media obligations, including an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour.

During their conversation, Fury asked about Tom Aspinall, who will fight Sergei Pavlovich for the UFC interim heavyweight title on November 11. The bout was recently scheduled on short notice due to Jon Jones pulling out of his fight with Stipe Miocic because of a torn pectoral muscle.

Since they are both from England, Tyson Fury sent this motivational message to Aspinall:

“I always said since Tom started in the UFC, I’ve always said he’s capable of winning the heavyweight championship of the world. This is his opportunity to go there, seize it with both hands, and immortality awaits.”

Tom Aspinall made his UFC debut in July 2020. Since then, he’s represented the new generation of heavyweights that are well-rounded and highly athletic, leading to a 6-1 promotional record, all wins inside the distance.

Aspinall’s only loss was in July 2022, when he suffered a severe knee injury after 15 seconds of action against Curtis Blaydes.

Tyson Fury gives credit to Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich for accepting the short-notice fight

Jon Jones’ injury left a massive hole in the UFC 295 main card with less than three weeks before showtime. Luckily, Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich stepped up to add a second title fight to join Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira.

During the previously mentioned interview with Ariel Helwani, Tyson Fury praised Aspinall and Pavlovich for accepting the short-notice opportunity:

“This is a massive, massive opportunity, Tom. We come from nearly the same area, just a couple miles away from each other. I know how long he’s trained for an opportunity. And to take it on a short notice and save the event really because I know Jon [Jones] or one of them has been injured…To step in on short notice, both guys, and keep the event going and keep everybody getting paid, and there is a championship on the line.”

Tom Aspinall has seemed destined to become a UFC heavyweight champion eventually. With that said, it’ll be easier said than done at UFC 295, as Sergei Pavlovich is riding a six-fight win streak, all first-round KO/TKOs.

