"Is already pre accorded" - Paulo Costa reveals boxing and Elon Musk collab plans after finishing Khamzat Chimaev

Paulo Costa is gearing up to return to the octagon in a middleweight showdown against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 scheduled for October 21, 2023. The much-anticipated event is slated to take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

'The Eraser' has been out of active competition since his bout at UFC 278 in August 2022, where he secured a narrow, unanimous decision victory against former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold.

While his clash with 'Borz' lies more than two months ahead, Costa has already mapped out his trajectory, aiming to clinch the UFC middleweight championship before venturing into the realm of celebrity boxing. The 32-year-old Brazilian fighter has also cast his aspirations towards a collaboration with tech magnate Elon Musk:

"After finish that Gourmet chenchen fraud I gonna take the ufc belt and move definitely to 2 big star boxing matches. and after boxing I gonna star collab with Elon musk . Is already pre accorded."

Khamzat Chimaev promises to make Paulo Costa cry at UFC 294

Ahead of his match against Paulo Costa at UFC 294, Khamzat Chimaev has confidently asserted that Brazilian fans will rally behind him in Abu Dhabi.

The Chechen fighter initiated his verbal exchanges against 'The Eraser' as their October 21 bout draws closer in Abu Dhabi.

During an interview with TNT Sports last month, Chimaev stated:

"I’m going to make that guy cry in the cage, like I always do. I make everyone scared. Kamaru Usman said, ‘He’s the boogie man,’ and all these guys think that about me, but when it comes to the fight, they have some surgeries, some problems."

He added:

"So, I don’t know, I fight with everybody. Ask Dana White, I never say no. ... I’ve been out for a long time, so I’ve been training all the time. When big money comes, maybe it’s hard to make fights for me.”

