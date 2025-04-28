Is Dricus du Plessis actually injured, despite dismissing rumors? Why is DDP not fighting on International Fight Week?

Dricus du Plessis was on top of the list of the fighters that fans wanted to headline UFC's International Fight Week card. While a fight against Khamzat Chimaev would have been the ideal matchup to serve as a marquee attraction for the event, the possibility of the fight taking place on International Fight Week appears hazy.

UFC CEO Dana White confirmed at the UFC Kansas City post-fight press conference that du Plessis will not be part of the International Fight Week card. However, he confirmed that the South African will be taking on Chimaev next.

Let's take a look at the series of events that led to speculations about du Plessis' injury:

The speculations and rumors surrounding Dricus du Plessis' injury

Caio Borralho, one of the UFC's rising middleweight contenders, claimed that he heard from reliable sources that Dricus du Plessis might be dealing with a potential leg injury that could sideline him for six months or more.

And the timing couldn’t be worse since UFC 317 was seemingly shaping up for a massive middleweight title clash between du Plessis and undefeated challenger Khamzat Chimaev. Chimaev, fresh off a victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 308, has been waiting for his title shot. But with du Plessis apparently unavailable, there were rumors that the promotion could be forced to pivot toward an interim title fight, possibly between Chimaev and Borralho.

Some believe du Plessis might be playing it smart, choosing not to rush into a high-risk title defense if he isn’t completely ready. Others think there’s more happening behind the scenes, possibly negotiations with the UFC about fight dates, matchmaking, or promotional expectations.

However, du Plessis insisted in a statement on social media that he’s healthy and gearing up for his next title defense. He laughed off the whispers about a broken shin and shut down accusations that he pulled out of any fight. According to him, a date and opponent have already been discussed with the UFC.

Check out Dricus du Plessis' Instagram post below:

Why Dricus du Plessis won't be fighting at International Fight Week and what it really means

Dricus du Plessis' coach Morne Visser quickly shut down talks of an injury in an interview with Submission Radio, calling it "a bit of a joke" and confirming there’s no injury at all. In fact, he confirmed that du Plessis is healthy, training, and ready to go.

The reality of the matter remains that there was never a signed contract for International Fight Week. Talks happened, but nothing was finalized, and du Plessis vs. Chimaev will take place at a later date.

So why isn’t he stepping into the cctagon this July? A few reasons stand out. He's coming off a brutal stretch where the South African fought two five-round wars against Sean Strickland and a back-and-forth fight against Israel Adesanya inside a 13-month window. It's only natural that he needs a little more time to recover and recharge.

Secondly, the UFC might be eyeing a different stage for this matchup. His coach hinted they’re targeting something even bigger than International Fight Week, perhaps a major fall card, or even a standalone mega-event. With so much heat between du Plessis and Chimaev, rushing it would be a mistake and this fight deserves the spotlight.

Meanwhile, Chimaev’s camp has tried to stir the pot. After tweeting that DDP is "biggest bullsh*t," 'Stillknocks' clapped back with receipts, highlighting Chimaev’s history of missed weight cuts and other issues.

