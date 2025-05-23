Is Islam Makhachev dodging Ilia Topuria as his next fight? Welterweight move fuels ducking debate

Islam Makhachev's latest move to welterweight has fueled several ducking allegations, as he committed to the move before a bout against Ilia Topuria could materialize. Makhachev vs. Topuria was a bout that fans were clamoring for, but the Dagestani's move halted those plans.

Makhachev has always hinted at a move up but refrained from doing so because of his friendship with former welterweight champion Belal Muhammad. They had made a pact not to fight each other, but the former lightweight champion left the door open to a move to 170 pounds if Jack Della Maddalena became champion.

After the results of UFC 315, Dana White made the official announcement that Makhachev would be challenging Della Maddalena, resulting in Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight championship at UFC 317.

Among those in the MMA community to weigh in was Chael Sonnen, who mentioned the reason Makhachev moved up to 170 pounds rather than defend his title against Topuria was because Della Maddalena is a more favorable matchup. Sonnen noted that it was the opposite of 'El Matador', who vacated after knocking out two all-time greats, and pursued the most dangerous matchup.

In fairness to Makhachev, although Della Maddalena may be perceived as a favorable matchup, the Australian showcased improved grappling and stuffed Muhammad's takedowns during their bout.

Makhachev has since clapped back after being accused of dodging a bout against Topuria by saying that he already fought a featherweight champion in Alexander Volkanovski twice and wants to pursue fights for his legacy. He wrote on X last week:

"Difference between me and you, that I cleaned top list in my division, moved to next, but you ran away from two contenders who had consecutive 5-9 wins in FW division. You are nobody in LW division, just a big mouth from Spain with nice haircut. Go get one W, and we can talk boy."

Check out Islam Makhachev's response to ducking allegations below:

Islam Makhachev took offense to Chael Sonnen's criticism

Islam Makhachev appeared to have taken offense to Chael Sonnen's criticism regarding his move and responded to the former UFC middleweight contender.

Makhachev took aim at Sonnen on his X account and mentioned that the 48-year-old was motivated by seeking attention during his career as opposed to building a legacy like him. He said:

"Chasing hype and money is not the same as chasing greatness in sport. But average athlete, who built his way to the top with cheap trash talk, won't understand that. So please [sit] and watch how others doing it, uncle Chael. #doublechamp"

Check out Islam Makhachev's comments below:

