Is Mike Tyson vegan? Exploring the diet of the boxing superstar

Heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson is not a vegan anymore. Tyson decided to ditch his vegan diet ahead of his preparation for his recent and very successful return to the boxing ring in an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr.

Mike Tyson returned to action after 15 years when he fought Roy Jones Jr. in November. The fight ended in a draw, but Tyson drew a lot of praise for his performance. Iron Mike took his comeback fight as a challenge to get back into incredible shape.

The pictures and training videos that were released ahead of his fight against Jones Jr. are proof of the fact that he had a dramatic body transformation, with Tyson looking absolutely ripped. Even during the fight, Tyson looked fit as ever and brought back memories of the time when he used to dominate the sport as one of its greatest champions.

Mike Tyson's undergone an incredible body transformation ahead of his comeback fight against Roy Jones Jr 🤯https://t.co/LDhmQx2Fr5 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 16, 2020

Tyson decided to go vegan following his retirement from boxing in 2005. Initially, then-recently retired Tyson would consume many steaks, alcohol, and drugs, which resulted in unhealthy weight gains.

Therefore, in 2010, Mike Tyson decided to change to a vegan diet to lose weight. He claimed that it helped get rid of some of his health problems as well. In an interview with GQ Sports in 2019, Tyson spoke about his decision to go vegan.

“I don’t eat anything that has a mother and father. If you were created through a mother and father, through any kind of intercourse, I won’t eat you. So that means I only eat vegetables and stuff.”

However, ahead of his much-anticipated return to boxing, Mike Tyson had ditched his vegan diet and started eating meat again to bulk up and add muscles.

Mike Tyson reveals why he chose to end his vegan diet

In an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, Tyson revealed that he discontinued his vegan diet because of his training and how he wanted his body to look on his return to boxing. Tyson stated that he was only eating elk and bison meat while preparing for the fight and claimed that he was starting to feel fit.

“I stopped because of the training and because of what I wanted my body to look like and the strength that I wanted to possess. I only eat elk and bison — wild stuff — and I’m starting to feel fit. I realised the stuff that’s good for other people — like kale, vegetables and blueberries — for me is really poisonous. I want to give you some of my elk. I’ve got three commercial freezers full. You can have as much as you want.”

Mike Tyson is tipped to potentially clash against Evander Holyfield in a trilogy fight sometime next year.