Watch Walter Goncalves dump Rodtang to canvas, is he the real dark horse of the tournament?

Brazil's Walter Goncalves is ready to shock the world in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix. The Muay Thai striker has a major challenge ahead of him but will be looking to display his incredible technique and power.

The 24-year-old Brazilian's array of skills was on display when he faced ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in 2019. In ONE Championship's Muay Thai division, Goncalves gave Rodtang his toughest test in a close fight which went full time.

On Instagram, ONE shared a clip from the fight showing Goncalves picking up and dumping Rodtang with aggression.

"Things got personal 😳 Can Brazilian powerhouse Walter Goncalves outstrike Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinals on August 26?"

See the clip below:

In the opening round of the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world grand prix, Goncalves only needed thirty-five seconds to knock out his opponent Josue Cruz. In the semi-finals round, he will face top pound-for-pound Muay Thai fighter Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Goncalves vs. Superlek is a fascinating bout, and combat sports fans can watch the fight at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II. The card broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs on US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

Can Walter Goncalves win the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix?

If Walter Goncalves can defeat Superlek on August 26, he will advance to the tournament finals against the winner of Rodtang and Savvas Michael. Both semi-final matches are scheduled for ONE on Prime Video 1.

However, Goncalves is about to face the most challenging test of his career in the form of the young Thai striker Superlek. At only 26 years old, the Thai-born fighter has collected over 120 career victories and began training at the age of 8.

Superlek has earned titles in every Muay Thai organization he has competed under, including Lumpinee Stadium, WBC Muaythai, and others. In April this year, he captured the Petchyindee True4U Title when he defeated Superball T-Ded99.

Due to his accolades and incredible fight IQ, the Thai-born Superlek is the favorite to win the entire Grand Prix. Most are even predicting Superlek to upset Rodtang in the finals while looking past the lethal Goncalves.

The 24-year-old Brazilian has tested his skills against Rodtang and matched up well. Goncalves has the confidence and proof that he can fight at the very highest levels of the game. His fight against Rodtang is one to remember when picking who might win the entire tournament.

He said he doesn't mind being the underdog coming into his August 26 fight. In an interview with ONE, he said:

“I understand that [Superlek] is the favorite. After all, he is a Muay Thai world champion and has more experience in ONE Championship. I don’t feel disrespected by that. Being the underdog doesn’t bother me."

Walter Goncalves continued and said he understands why people hold Superlek's skills in such high regard but will aim for the knockout regardless. He explained:

“I hope to win quickly by knockout. I’m getting ready to be champion and take home the belt. I trained a lot and that’s why I’m confident. I’ll show what a dangerous guy I am. I’m going to win and show everyone that it’s my turn.”

