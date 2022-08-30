"He never said my name" - Islam Makhachev claims Charles Oliveira doesn't truly believe he can beat the Russian at UFC 280

Islam Makhachev doesn't believe Charles Oliveira is confident going into their vacant lightweight title fight at UFC 280.

The Russian has shown immense confidence due to his brutal training routine with Khabib Nurmagomedov, but underestimating Oliveira has proven to be a mistake for past challengers.

Watch Islam Makhachev's latest win against Bobby Green below:

After beating Michael Chandler at UFC 262, Oliveira name-dropped several potential opponents, including Dustin Poirier, Nate Diaz, and Conor McGregor. During a recent interview with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, Makhahcev had this to say about 'Do Bronx' lacking confidence because he didn't call the Russian out:

"I don't think because you know when he beat [Michael] Chandler, he never say my name. He say Poirier Dustin, but he never say my name. He call Nate Diaz, he called Conor [McGregor] many times, but he never say my name. I'm hard fight for everybody because I have always same plan. Take him down, hold him there. I'm terrible fight for everybody."

Makhachev is currently riding a ten-fight win streak, while Oliveira has won eleven straight, including three title fight wins. The Russian has opened up as the betting favorite, but the MMA world is not underestimating the ability of 'Do Bronx'.

Watch Islam Makhachev's interview with Brett Okamoto below:

Islam Makhachev gives Charles Oliveira credit for being a champion and having good skills

Throughout the buildup thus far, Oliveira has been vocal about feeling disrespected by Makhachev and his team. Although the Russian believes he's going to dominate the former champion, he did take some time to give credit to 'Do Bronx'.

During the same interview with Okamoto, the 31-year-old had this to say about the Brazilian:

"I'm gonna dominate him, but this is gonna be like not easy fight because this guy champion, this guy have good skills. Grappling skills, striking skills, this is gonna be very good fight. I'm ready for it."

UFC 280 has the potential to be the event of the year. Oliveira vs. Makhachev will be joined by Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw, Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady, Petr Yan vs. Sean O'Malley, and Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot. Not to mention the prelims are stacked, totaling sixteen total fights on October 22.

