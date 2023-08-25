Islam Makhachev mocks Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya-Dricus du Plessis fight will be UFC history, Sean O'Malley uses Andrew Tate to justify cheating: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we discuss Islam Makhachev mocking Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya talking about his historic fight with Dricus du Plessis, and Sean O'Malley referencing Andrew Tate to explain why he can cheat on his wife.

#3. Islam Makhachev mocks Conor McGregor bicycle video

Islam Makhachev, being a close friend and training partner of Khabib Nurmagoemdov, probably doesn't think too highly of Conor McGregor. 'The Notorious' and 'The Eagle' were involved in one of the UFC's nastiest rivalries, and it's safe to say that the bad blood still remains to this day.

A viral video of Conor McGregor shadow boxing whilst riding a bicycle has now been copied by Makhachev, who appeared to mock the Irishman.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

#2. Israel Adesanya says a UFC bout with Dricus du Plessis will be a historic moment in sports

Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis looked destined to fight at UFC 293 in September, prior to the South African declaring he would be unavailable due to injury. The pair have gone back-and-forth online, and shared a heated face-off in the octagon after Du Plessis knocked out Robert Whittaker at UFC 290.

Adesanya will now face Sean Strickland in September, but 'The Last Stylebender' remains hopeful that a matchup with Dricus du Plessis can materialize.

Israel Adesanya was recently interviewed by Mike Bohn where he said this:

"We'll see if he shows up. We'll also see how I feel... I do want that fight. I feel like that would be one of the most important fights in sporting history"

Watch the video below from 10:00:

#1. Sean O'Malley references Andrew Tate while explaining why he can cheat on his wife

Sean O'Malley shares an open relationship with his partner and the mother of his child, Danya Gonzalez. The pair have been together since before O'Malley entered the UFC, but 'Sugar' has never hidden the fact that he does not share a monogomous relationship with Gonzalez.

However, it appears as thought Danya Gonzalez is not permitted to seek other partners in the same way.

During a recent interview with Bradley Martyn, Sean O'Malley said this:

"I’m a king, I pay for everything... I treat Danya like a queen. If I get a little pu**y on the side, what does that have to do with anything?... Andrew Tate explains it well. It’s status. You know I got status, so I can."

Watch the video below from 3:25: