Conor McGregor not over bitter rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov, hurls insults at latter's current physique

It's been a little over four years since Conor McGregor was defeated by his bitter rival Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. Still, it seems there is no love lost between them as 'The Notorious' recently went off on 'The Eagle' during one of his latest social media rants about fighters betting their whole purses on fights.

It's become quite common to see combat sports athletes wagering their entire fight money against each other to bet on the outcome of their fight. Boxers Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis recently made headlines when the two pugilists agreed to a winner-takes-both-purses wager during a live video interaction on Instagram.

UFC megastar Conor McGregor recently chimed in with his two cents and stated that such deals are "stupid" in a lengthy tweet denouncing fight purse bets.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Has any competing fighters bet their purse against each other and then followed thru? We should stop doing this. Fighting is tough. It can go anyway. Luck plays a hell of a part. Don’t be saying you are betting your fight purse against each other. Because it never happens. And… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Has any competing fighters bet their purse against each other and then followed thru? We should stop doing this. Fighting is tough. It can go anyway. Luck plays a hell of a part. Don’t be saying you are betting your fight purse against each other. Because it never happens. And… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

While the Irishman made a fair point, some fans weren't pleased with his tweet and decided to troll the former two-division champion. A fan reminded McGregor of his infamous loss against Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 and commented:

"You still owe Khabib your fight purse after that mauling."

'The Notorious' took aim at Khabib Nurmagomedov's body as he snapped back with a savage response, tweeting:

"Khabib is a fat b**ch with tits now, lad."

When Andrew Tate picked his winner in the Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov debate

Andrew Tate once accurately predicted the outcome of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor at UFC 229.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov undoubtedly shared one of the greatest-ever rivalries in the UFC. The two lightweight superstars faced each other in the cage at UFC 229, the highest-selling pay-per-view in MMA history, to settle their differences once and for all. 'The Eagle' dominated the Irishman to a fourth-round submission victory after a reasonably one-sided affair.

It seems that Andrew Tate saw it coming. In the fight's aftermath, the controversial influencer was recorded in a video claiming he correctly predicted the contest's results. He stated:

"You cannot care about p*ssy, you cannot care even about money. Conor McGregor cares about other stuff. He cares about showing off, he cares about being famous... But this Khabib guy. I knew Khabib was going to win. Khabib is a strict Muslim...Train, Allah, train, Allah, train, Allah. There's nothing else to his life...That's it. How the f**k you gonna beat that guy?"

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor is set to make his long-awaited return by reprising his role as a coach on The Ultimate Fighter opposite Michael Chandler before the two men face each other in the cage sometime later this year.

