"You gotta be a little delusional" - Sean O'Malley responds to Ian Garry's claim that no one was waking up to watch 'Sugar' at UFC 292

Sean O'Malley took on Aljamain Sterling in the main event of UFC 292 last weekend, but according to Ian Garry, no one in Europe was interested in their clash.

The Irishman's comments were made at the pre-fight press conference ahead of his bout with Neil Magny on the same card. 'The Future' claimed that all eyes would be on him come fight night, and whilst the welterweight contender does have a growing fanbase, his comments sparked debate around the MMA world.

Sean O'Malley has now shared his thoughts on Ian Garry's comments. 'Sugar' speculated that 'The Future' could have been frustrated at his comments about the welterweight contender's manager, Lloyd Pierson.

Pierson made some unsavory remarks about Ian Garry's initial opponent, Geoff Neal, who withdrew from the bout due to injury two weeks before the event.

During a recent episode of TimboSugarShow, Sean O'Malley said:

"I get it, you gotta be a little delusional. I said some s**t like that probably too, like when I was on pay-per-view [cards]... He was so mad. It was because I shared his video of Lloyd [Pierson], his manager, saying that Geoff Neal pulled out 'cause his p***y hurts... [Ian Garry] posted it, I just reshared it."

Sean O'Malley became the undisputed UFC bantamweight champion after knocking Aljamain Sterling out in Round 2 of their clash. 'Sugar' handed Sterling his first defeat since 2017, and 'Funk Master' has called for an immediate rematch.

Sean O'Malley shares DM from Conor McGregor following UFC 292 win

Sean O'Malley has on countless occasions spoken about the inspiration he takes from Conor McGregor. 'The Notorious' is without doubt the most successful MMA fighter financially, with a net worth of over $200 million. His brash persona took the UFC by storm in 2013, signaling the start of a new era in the sport.

O'Malley believes that he is on a similar career trajectory to McGregor and wants to emulate the Irishman's career.

Following his win over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 last weekend, 'Sugar' revealed that Conor McGregor finally reached out to him online. O'Malley appeared on The Pat MacAfee Show following his title victory, where he said:

"Conor messaged me on Instagram for the first time yesterday. He said, 'Baby, we did it!' And I said, 'We sure f***ing did.' Then I said, 'You main-eventing in December and I'm co-maining?' All he replied was, 'Shot caller.' I don't know what that means, but I feel like I kinda do. I'm hoping that's a yes in f***ing Irish."

