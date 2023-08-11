"Heard ZERO good things about him" - Kevin Holland joins Sean O'Malley in slamming Ian Garry's manager for comments on Geoff Neal

Sean O'Malley and Kevin Holland have both recently bashed Ian Garry's manager, Lloyd Pierson, for comments he made about Geoff Neal.

Neal and Garry were scheduled to fight at UFC 292 next weekend, where O'Malley will take on bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling in the main event. But Neal was forced to withdraw from the bout with Ian Garry several days ago due to injury.

Pierson's phone call with Garry was recorded, hoping to capture a memorable moment from the Irishman. But instead, the unsavory words of Lloyd Pierson were recorded as he was overheard saying that Geoff Neal's "p*ssy" was sore.

Sean O'Malley took exception to Pierson's comments and blasted the manager on Twitter:

"Ian is represented by @vaynersports right? Doesn’t sound like @garyvee saying Geoff pulled out “because his p*ssy hurts”. Must have been Lloyd Pierson I’m guessing ? Weird for a manager to say that about @handzofsteelmma. Hope it’s nothing serious, MMA is a brutal sport"

Kevin Holland then said that Lloyd Pierson does not hold a good reputation amongst the MMA fraternity:

"This dude Lloyd is always in the hotel lobby trying to sell snake oil. Heard ZERO good things about him and that he sued a few fighters."

During a recent interview with MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter, Sean O'Malley hinted that he may be working on something to expose the dark arts of MMA managers.

O'Malley has managed his own career for many years, and it seems to have worked out favorably for the bantamweight title contender.

Sean O'Malley on who he'd like to face first if he defeats Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292

Sean O'Malley and Aljamain Sterling are set to headline UFC 292 next weekend for the bantamweight title.

Should Sterling win, it is unclear whether he will remain at bantamweight or move up to featherweight to chase aspirations of double-champion status. But should 'Sugar' win, he already has a possible opponent in mind.

Sean O'Malley was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour ahead of UFC 292, where he said this:

"There's a couple of options. [Marlon 'Chito' Vera] is fighting Pedro [Munhoz], that'd be an interesting fight, two dudes I finished. So that's definitely an interesting one, so yeah probably that. There's options, a couple of options but it's so hard, you can't look past [Aljamain Sterling]."

