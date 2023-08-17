Ian Garry stirs the pot ahead of UFC 292, claims no one is waking up at 5:00 am to watch Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley

Ian Garry is scheduled to face Neil Magny on the main card of UFC 292. The upcoming pay-per-view event's headline fight will feature Aljamain Sterling defending his bantamweight title against Sean O'Malley, set to take place on August 19, 2023, at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

The 25-year-old Irishman was initially slated to fight Geoff Neal, but Neal pulled out of the due to an undisclosed injury last week.

Starting his UFC career with a 5-0 record, Ian Garry has been making waves. His most recent accomplishment includes securing a Performance of the Night bonus by triumphing over Daniel Rodriguez with a first-round TKO at a Fight Night event in May.

However, 'The Future' holds a self-assured conviction that he's fully capable of shouldering the weight of the entire UFC 292 lineup, drawing in viewers from European and beyond, and ensuring early engagement not only from his region but across the globe as well.

During the media day interview before the UFC 292, Ian Garry stated:

"Who in good f*** is waking up at 5 AM in the morning in Europe, or the rest of the world for that matter, to watch Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley? They're waking up for me. I can promise you that."

He added:

"They're waking up for me, they are staying there tuning for me. Because I'm a superstar in Europe, I have got the Irish nation behind me and the Brazilian nation behind me now and I'm excited to go out there and show that I am a superstar."

Check out Garry's comments below:

Ian Garry discusses his choice to sign with Jake Paul's company despite being Conor McGregor's "biggest fan"

Ian Garry recently revealed that he's signed a deal with Jake Paul's Betr media company. Despite his strong admiration for fellow countryman Conor McGregor, 'The Future' elaborated on his choice to partner with Paul's company:

Garry holds a deep respect for 'The Notorious', and it's worth noting that McGregor has had a contentious relationship with the Paul brothers in the past.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Garry stated:

"I am Conor’s biggest fan. I am literally the first fighter of a generation to make it to the UFC because of Conor’s rise. What they wanna do and what they have and their personal beef has nothing to do with it."

He added:

"If you have two friends that don’t get on, if you have two people that know they don’t get on, you can still be friends with both. You can still do business with both, you can still talk to both, you can still go to both of their houses and have dinner. What they have has nothing to do with me. That’s called being an adult."

Check out Garry's comments below (from 16:00)