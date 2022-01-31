Sean O'Malley wants to reach Conor McGregor level of stardom without losing his mind - "I think I’m gonna just go on a similar path"

Sean O’Malley has asserted that he’d like to reach Conor McGregor’s level of stardom and potentially even surpass it. ‘Suga’ suggested, however, that he doesn’t want to be overwhelmed by stardom.

In an edition of his Raw Talk podcast, host Bradley Martyn predicted that UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley will be the organization’s and the sport’s next top star.

‘Suga’ responded by noting that back when he competed in amateur fights and eventually turned pro, he envisioned himself as an MMA megastar. Sean O’Malley added that McGregor burst onto the scene and cemented his position as the UFC’s and MMA’s top star before he could. O’Malley stated:

“I wanted to kind of get into the UFC and be that motherf***er. Like, Conor was the first. I wanted to be that. Conor was that, which I thought was important for me to learn from. And I think I’m gonna just go on a similar path, but take it to another level; like even further.”

Additionally, referencing the infamous UFC 223 media day incident that witnessed Conor McGregor throw a dolly at a bus that was carrying his rival Khabib Nurmagomedov and several other people, O’Malley said:

“And hopefully, not lose my mind. I think Conor; I mean, he made a 100 million dollars. You kind of try to stay humble, but it’s hard…No, I don’t wanna f**king get to a point where I’m throwing a dolly at a f**king bus; but I also kind of do.”

UFC president Dana White believes that Conor McGregor could return this summer

Sean O’Malley has been lobbying for fights against fellow bantamweight stars – namely former UFC champions Dominick Cruz and Jose Aldo. However, O’Malley’s next opponent and exact comeback date are yet to be officially announced.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor has been recovering from the lower leg injury that he suffered last July in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. McGregor has been working incredibly hard and smart ahead of his return.

UFC president Dana White recently alluded to this and lauded McGregor for the work he’s putting in. Speaking to TMZ Sports, White explained that McGregor is likely to compete in his comeback fight this summer. He said:

"I think [McGregor does fight in 2022]. He's doing all the right things with his leg. I'm hoping he can come back this summer."

McGregor has hinted at possibly moving up from lightweight and returning to the welterweight division or perhaps making his middleweight debut. The opponent, weight class and date for his highly-anticipated comeback fight are yet to be revealed.

