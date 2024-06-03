After UFC 302, Islam Makhachev penned a strong statement on the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict that has seen thousands deceased and many more injured and homeless. Khabib Nurmagomedov was caught speaking to Donald Trump about the same at the event.

Islam Makhachev sends a message to the people of Gaza

Islam Makhachev posted a powerful message on the Israel-Palestine war and the battle-torn land of Gaza after successfully defending his lightweight belt against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302.

Makhachev wrote:

"I would like to send a message from my heart to people [of] Gaza: So do not weaken and do not grieve, and you will be superior if you are true believers."

He also prayed on the flag of Palestine after his victory. Previously, he refused to celebrate his UFC 294 win in solidarity with Palestine and dedicated his octagon interview to those suffering in the war.

John McCarthy explains Kevin Holland's technical submission win at UFC 302

After Michal Oleksiejczuk did not tap and was unhappy with the referee's stoppage despite getting his arm snapped by Kevin Holland, many questioned whether rules allowed a fighter to continue fighting even if he has broken a bone.

Veteran MMA referee John McCarthy, who has officiated many UFC fights in the past, took to X to explain the matter:

"As a professional fighter, the referee should allow the fighter all the opportunity to extricate themselves from the submission. But if the referee sees a dislocation or a break of the limb, the fight is over. It does not matter if the fighter did not tap."

However, in the past, many fighters have continued to fight despite breaking a bone or two. Jon Jones famously injured his toe against Chael Sonnen but did not notice it until after the fight.

VIDEO: What Khabib Nurmagomedov said to Donald Trump

Days after being convicted on 34 counts of felony charges related to the New York hush-money case, Donald Trump attended UFC 302 to watch Islam Makhachev defend his lightweight belt against Dustin Poirier.

After Makhachev emerged victorious, Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was one of the cornermen, was seen speaking with Trump cage-side. Onlookers captured the moment which then went viral on the internet.

In the brief conversation, 'The Eagle' allegedly asked the former President to do something about the Israel-Palestine war, to which Trump promised that he would stop it.

Watch the video below: