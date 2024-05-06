Israel Adesanya reacted to a hilarious UFC 301 moment in a recently uploaded reaction video. Elsewhere, Gina Carano lashed out over Star Wars updates provided by certain outlets.

Here are today's top combat sports updates, presented by Sportskeeda MMA.

Israel Adesanya reacts to Bruce Buffer's mistake at UFC 301

Saturday's UFC 301 saw some great moments, like Jose Aldo's emphatic return, and some horrid ones, like Jack Shore's leg injury. Tucked amid these was a hilarious, harmless gaffe committed by Bruce Buffer.

After Anthony Smith submitted Vitor Petrino in the first round via guillotine choke, the veteran UFC announcer accidentally blurted out Petrino's name as the winner before correcting himself immediately. Both fighters laughed it off inside the octagon.

Israel Adesanya uploaded a reaction video to the pay-per-view event on Sunday, where he was seen laughing at the faux pas sitting on his couch. The former UFC middleweight champion joked:

"Was that a joke?... Maybe Bruce already wrote [it] down."

Check out Israel Adesanya's reaction below from the 2:18 mark:

Gina Carano hits out at Star Wars reports

After Gina Carano recently spoke at Fan Expo Philadelphia, Screen Rant and some other outlets reported that she's still keen on returning to Star Wars and bears no ill will toward Disney and Lucasfilm.

Carano, who played Cara Dune on The Mandalorian, was fired from the show in 2021 because of a controversial tweet comparing the treatment of Republicans in the USA to the Jewish Holocaust. Since then, the former MMA star has sued her former employers with the help of Elon Musk seeking $75,000 in damages.

Reacting to the recent rumors, Carano lashed out at the media and hinted that her words have been taken out of context:

"I think people need to remember the media twists and turns your words into what they interpret it as and not the words that were actually spoken in the moment. ... If you didn’t hear it from my mouth. Don’t believe the headlines."

Expand Tweet

Naoya Inoue is still undefeated

Naoya Inoue defended his WBC, WBO, WBA (super) and IBF super bantamweight/junior featherweight titles against Luis Nery with a sixth-round knockout.

The two locked horns on Monday, May 6, at the Tokyo Dome in Japan, where Inoue was set to defend his belts putting his undefeated 26-0 record on the line.

After getting knocked down in the first round by the Mexican, Inoue took back control in the second, third and fourth rounds before ceding some of it back to Nery in the fifth. However, the fifth round ended with the challenger getting dropped but beating the 10 count.

In the sixth, a right hook slept Nery against the ropes, with Inoue's undefeated record intact and titles well-defended.

Watch the video highlights of the fight here.