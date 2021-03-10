Disney CEO reveals why former MMA fighter Gina Carano was fired from The Mandalorian

Gina Carano was fired from Disney's The Mandalorian, hours after #FireGinaCarano began trending on Twitter last month. The former MMA fighter was sacked after repeatedly stirring up controversies on social media with transphobic, anti-mask tweets.

The final nail in the coffin was a now-deleted post from her Instagram account where Carano compared the political divide in the USA to the political climate in Nazi Germany.

#FireGinaCarano is trending on Twitter after Gina Carano shared an IG story that compared being a Republican to being a Jew during the Holocaust pic.twitter.com/ji49k4sPWq — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) February 10, 2021

Disney CEO Bob Chapek defended the company's decision to fire Gina Carano in a recent shareholders meeting. During a question and answer session, a shareholder asked why Gina Carano was fired. He was also asked if Disney was selectively punishing conservatives because actor Pedro Pascal was not fired for comparing Donald Trump supporters to Nazis.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek refrained from naming any of the actors and responded:

"I don't really see Disney as characterizing itself as left-leaning or right-leaning. Instead, we stand for values that are universal: values of respect, values of decency, values of integrity, and values of inclusion,"

"We seek to have the content that we make reflect the rich diversity of the world that we live in and I think that's a world that we all should live in, in harmony and peace," Chapek continued.

Gina Carano is now collaborating with Ben Shapiro's The Daily Wire after being fired from Disney Plus' original series, in which she portrayed Cara Dune, a former Rebel shock trooper.

The post that led to being Gina Carano fired

Advertisement

Reminder that @ginacarano’s ‘transphobia’, which emboldened the mob to push for her eventual firing, was simply “boop/bop/beep”. pic.twitter.com/KipK86uEWD — Rose of Dawn (@Rose_Of_Dawn) February 11, 2021

Gina Carano first stirred up controversy in November last year by changing her Twitter bio to "boop/bop/beep' which irked members of the trans community. Since then, Carano has also been called out for her anti-mask tweets and it was clear that Lucasfilm, the company she worked for, was on the brink of firing her.

Gina Carano made Lucasfilm's decision easier with a now-deleted Instagram post that had many on social media demanding her release from Disney. Carano wrote in a controversial post:

"Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors… even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don't realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?"