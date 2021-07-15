Israel Adesanya gifts a girl a PS5 as part of the giveaway he had promised, celebrates 100K subscribers

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has had a fantastic career in the world of mixed martial arts. However, he is finding similar success on Youtube, too, as he has over 293 thousand subscribers on his account.

He recently uploaded a video celebrating him getting 100K subscribers on YouTube, showing off the special plaque. Israel Adesanya organized a giveaway after he reached the milestone.

Watch the video here:

The prize in question was a brand new PS5 and the girl, who called 'Stylebender' the best fighter in the world, was ecstatic. It was a great gesture from the middleweight champion, who proceeded to celebrate the milestone plaque with champagne.

In the video, Adesanya and his brother David wrestled playfully to see who won the plaque. Israel Adesanya was able to win the mock-wrestling match and then proceeded to unbox the silver plaque. He thanked all of his fans in a heartfelt statement and said:

"Thank you, that's the best I can say. I feel like it doesn't do enough justice but still, and again thank you. If you subscribe, you must like what we're doing over here and what we're doing over here is something that not a lot of people might understand or resonate with. So, I appreciate the fact that you guys like and subscribe, and keep watching what we're doing and yeah, stay tuned."

Adesanya also promised that his fighting career was his main focus, and then thanked his fans again for their support.

Israel Adesanya and his dominance over the middleweight division

Israel Adesanya has cleaned out the entire middleweight division on his path to greatness. He has beaten all close contenders in the top ten, and while he is fighting Robert Whittaker to defend his title next, he originally beat the Australian to capture the belt.

Adesanya recently beat Marvin Vettori in a successful title defense, and, with the exception of Jared Cannonier, he has beaten everyone in the top five of the official UFC rankings for the division. It'll be interesting to see if Robert Whittaker can pull off an upset in their match, but Israel Adesanya's dominance in the division will never be forgotten.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh