Israel Adesanya names the "one thing" he believes will affect Cody Garbrandt in his flyweight debut against Kai Kara-France 

Israel Adesanya has shared his opinion on the matchup between Kai Kara-France and Cody Garbrandt, which is scheduled to take place this weekend at UFC 269.

While reviewing the final pay-per-view card of the year in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'The Last Stylebender' mentioned one thing that is going to determine the outcome of the flyweight bout.

Israel Adesanya believes a cut down to a new weight class will cost Garbrandt his cardio and chin durability if 'No Love' is not careful with how he makes the drop down to 125 pounds.

"I know how this fight is going to go in my head. This is Cody's first venture into the flyweight division. Coming to flyweight, certain things have to give. Your cardio depends how you do the weight cut and also your chin. The durability of your chin is the one thing, I feel like, is going to affect Cody in this fight."

Garbrandt, who has fought in the bantamweight division for most of his career, will be making a bigger weight cut than he's used to in preparation for his fight against Adesanya's teammate Kara-France at UFC 269.

Kai Kara-France is looking to give Cody Garbrandt a rough welcome to flyweight

Kai Kara-France recently gave his take on his upcoming fight with Cody Garbrandt. The flyweight believes that 'No Love' will receive a rude awakening in his first appearance at 125 pounds.

The flyweight contender believes the divisional newcomer will be surprised when he's unable to "bully" the smaller fighters.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, 'Don't Blink' boldly claimed that Cody Garbrandt will not be able to handle the speed difference between bantamweight and flyweight.

"He's trying to reinvent himself in this new weight class. I guess he's thinking he can come down to the flyweight and try to bully the smaller fighters, but he's going to realize that speed kills in this weight class."

smaller fighters. He's gonna realize that speed kills."



speaks to



