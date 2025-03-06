Israel Adesanya has shared his official predictions for the UFC 313 fights. Elsewhere, Sean Strickland paid respect to Alex Pereira and his journey in the UFC.

Here are today's top combat sports updates, presented by Sportskeeda MMA.

Israel Adesanya predicts UFC 313 main and co-main event

Israel Adesanya shared his official prediction for UFC 313 on his YouTube channel with only a few days remaining before the pay-per-view event.

Adesanya believes that his arch-nemesis-turned-good friend Alex Pereira would use his signature leg kicks against Magomed Ankalaev effectively and force the Russian to go for a takedown after all. Eventually, 'Poatan' would emerge victorious by knockout in the later rounds, the former UFC middleweight champion predicted:

"I don’t think it’s going to keep standing. He’s going to clinch. He’s definitely going to try to take him down... I just think this is going to go leg kicks, leg kicks, leg kicks, left hook. Alex Pereira by KO... He’s going to knock him out in the fourth or fifth round."

He also predicted the outcome of the Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev rematch:

"I won't be surprised if Fiziev wins... But, for betting reasons, I'm going to go with Gaethje in this fight. I think Fiziev is tough to finish sometimes, so I'm going to go with a decision."

Adesanya expressed excitement for the event overall, calling it a "top-heavy" card.

Sean Strickland reacts to Alex Pereira picking him to rob a bank

Alex Pereira was asked a fun question at Wednesday's UFC 313 media day.

A reporter wanted to know which fighters he would pick in his heist team to rob a bank. 'Poatan' named his Glory Kickboxing rival Yousri Belgaroui, close friend and mentor Glover Teixeira, and occasional sparring partner Sean Strickland.

Strickland reacted to the comment on an Instagram Story:

"Raised a family, worked in a tire shop then became the biggest name in sports... All the respect to this man."

Sean Strickland responds to Alex Pereira's heist team comment [Image courtesy: @stricklandmma via Instagram]

Conor McGregor invites "sweetheart" Sabrina Carpenter

Conor McGregor extended an invitation to pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter to his hometown pub, Black Forge Inn.

Earlier this week, Carpented kicked off the European leg of her Short n' Sweet Tour in Dublin, Ireland, which is also her first show since splitting from Irish actor Barry Keoghan. She allegedly took a slight jab at Keoghan during her performance at Dublin's 3Arena before singing her chartbuster song, "Please, Please, Please."

According to The Mirror, she said:

"Dublin, it's so lovely to be here. You all look and sound amazing. But my goodness, these Irish boys are hard work."

Following the event, the UFC star took to Instagram Story to invite Carpenter to his pub:

"Sabrina, our sweetheart, we are in @blackforgeinn this evening if you and your team wish for a nice meal and drinks after your big show. [A] proper Irish dining experience. I would love to look after. We will look after you all! Hope you are enjoying Ireland."

The song is believed to be inspired by Keoghan, and he was also featured in the music video back when they were still together.

