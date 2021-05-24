Israel Adesanya shares how fans can help Fau Vake's family after his tragic death

Fau Vake, a teammate of Israel Adesanya at the City Kickboxing gym, passed away this Sunday. The 25-year-old MMA fighter and kickboxer succumbed to the injuries he sustained in a violent brawl that took place on May 16.

As Vake's family mourns his tragic demise, the City Kickboxing gym has taken the initiative to financially assist the Vake family. The Auckland-based gym launched an exclusive merchandise collection featuring Fau Vake. UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya posted the same on his Instagram stories.

Fans can pre-order the "Vake Fam" t-shirts by May 26 lunchtime (NZST). All profits will be sent directly to the Vake Family, the City Kickboxing gym announced today via Instagram.

Adesanya also endorsed the online fundraiser, which was set up to support Vake's family. Golnaz Bassam Tabar, an acquaintance of the Vake family, started an online donation program after Fau Vake's death. The fundraiser is hosted on 'Give a little', a New Zealand-based online fundraising platform.

According to Tabar, Vake had lost his father only months ago. With two tragic deaths in the Vake family, fans have come forward to offer them financial aid during this difficult period.

The accumulated funds will be transferred directly to Luisa Vake's (Fau Vake's mother) bank account.

If you wish to donate, click here.

Israel Adesanya calls for amendments in the New Zealand constitution after the attack on Fau Vake

When Fau Vake was battling for his life in the hospital, Israel Adesanya said New Zealand should have more stringent laws for cases of assault. Vake was attacked by four men while he was waiting for a cab to arrive at the Symonds Street in central Auckland.

"I am distraught. My gym brother may die because of the gutless actions of these men. In the past decade, there have been numerous deaths from punches thrown when people are not looking. Given the massive publicity these crimes have received, no one is dumb enough to think there is not a serious risk of death. There is no excuse, it should be considered attempted murder or murder," said Adesanya according to TVNZ.

Fau is alive and still fighting!!!

Please please pray for him 🌍 pic.twitter.com/vIzzmqkeuI — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) May 18, 2021

All four men have been charged in relation to the assault on Vake. Two of them face a common assault charge, while one is charged with two counts of assaulting with intent to injure. Another individual has been charged with wounding with intent and injuring with intent.