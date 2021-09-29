Israel Adesanya trashes Jon Jones' 'unhealthy ego' in a series of Instagram posts

Israel Adesanya posted a series of stories on his Instagram account following the emergence of details regarding Jon Jones' recent arrest for battery domestic violence.

'The Last Stylebender' began the sequence of stories with a post briefly describing the details of Jon Jones' arrest. Along with the details, Israel Adesanya analyzed the situation. He wrote:

"This is ego... an unhealthy one."

Adesanya then posted a more detailed report on Jones' arrest, covering the events that landed 'Bones' on the wrong side of the law again. Adesanya also posted a screenshot of a tweet regarding Jon Jones' history of committing repeated offenses.

Israel Adesanya @stylebender I’m sure y’all will give him “one more chance” lol. I swear I said he’s gonna fuck up again, he can’t help it. Now here we are. I’ve made mistakes in my time, I learn from them. I don’t think this is the first time this has happened in his house. But yea…posi vibez goiz 🌻✨ I’m sure y’all will give him “one more chance” lol. I swear I said he’s gonna fuck up again, he can’t help it. Now here we are. I’ve made mistakes in my time, I learn from them. I don’t think this is the first time this has happened in his house. But yea…posi vibez goiz 🌻✨ https://t.co/i6i3N6O3s3

Israel Adesanya claps back at Jon Jones for insults made after Jan Blachowicz defeat

Israel Adesanya also posted a video of a story that Jon Jones had uploaded.

The video showed Israel Adesanya's fight against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259. Blachowicz became the first fighter to defeat Adesanya in professional MMA.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Jan Blachowicz became UFC light heavyweight champion one year ago today 🏆



Before becoming champion, Blachowicz started his UFC career 2-4 and was on the verge of being cut. He’s gone 9-1 since then, including a recent title defense against the then-undefeated Israel Adesanya 😤 Jan Blachowicz became UFC light heavyweight champion one year ago today 🏆



Before becoming champion, Blachowicz started his UFC career 2-4 and was on the verge of being cut. He’s gone 9-1 since then, including a recent title defense against the then-undefeated Israel Adesanya 😤 https://t.co/eepWzw9SwE

Jon Jones' story mocked 'The Last Stylebender' and fans who thought Adesanya would give 'Bones' a tough fight.

"'Izzy is an a***ole kicking a man when he's down.' Nah fam, I never forget. After my defeat this cunt DM'd me some crude sh*t hoping I'd be down, but I am surrounded by a great team who know how to look after one another. Can't say the same for him."

