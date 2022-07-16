"Damn...what's the world coming to" - Israel Adesanya trolls Paulo Costa after domestic violence allegations emerge against Ricky Martin

Israel Adesanya recently took a hilarious jibe at Paulo Costa after Ricky Martin's domestic violence allegations broke the internet. Taking to social media, 'The Last Stylebender' shared a meme, which featured an old photoshopped picture of 'Borrachinha' from when he was having trouble making weight.

Adesanya captioned it:

"Damn...what’s the world coming to"

Adesanya has referred to Paulo Costa as a "Ricky Martin wannabe" on several occasions, most notably during his UFC 248 post-fight call-out of 'Borrachinha' in March 2020.

Costa has since been associated with the pop star's name and this was the perfect opportunity for the champion to take aim at the Brazilian, who continues to post memes on Adesanya on his Twitter.

Israel Adesanya plans to make light work of Alex Pereira

Following his win over Jared Cannonier at UFC 276, Israel Adesanya revealed his plans to face former Glory Kickboxing foe Alex Pereira in his next title defense. The 'Last Stylebender' also confirmed in several interviews that 'Poatan' will indeed be his next opponent.

While it will certainly be an interesting matchup, it appears that the reigning middleweight king is planning to make light work of the Brazilian when the two finally collide.

During an interview with Kayo Sports, Adesanya addressed Pereira as an overhyped UFC prospect and vowed to make his fight against 'Poatan' look easy:

"I'm gonna go with Alex Pereira, 'cause I'll make him look easy. Yeah, right now, just enjoy the setup fights, enjoy the setup victories, you know? Yeah, that's overhyped."

Watch Israel Adesanya's interview with Kayo Sports below:

Adesanya and Pereira fought twice during their Glory Kickboxing days. The Brazilian holds a pair of wins over the reigning UFC middleweight champion. The first victory came in 2016 via unanimous decision while the second win came in 2017 via a third-round knockout.

The two middleweights are expected to collide a third time inside the UFC octagon.

Interestingly, Pereira is the only man to ever knockout Adesanya in any combat sport. The Brazilian is coming off a stunning first-round KO of Sean Strickland on the same card as the one where 'The Last Stylebender' made his last title defense.

