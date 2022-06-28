Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira and 4 other big fights the UFC should target going forward

At UFC 276, the middleweight division will be in the spotlight as there are two huge fights scheduled in the weight class. The champion, Israel Adesanya, will defend his belt against Jared Cannonier. The card also features Alex Pereira, who will face Sean Strickland in what could have huge implications for the future of the division.

Putting both these fights on the same card does not appear to be a coincidence, as the promotion has seemed very keen on setting up an Adesanya vs. Pereira fight for some time. You can understand why, given Pereira defeated Adesanya twice during both men’s time in GLORY kickboxing.

This is not the first time we have seen a fight so appealing to Dana White and co. that they have been obvious about targeting it in the near future. It will also likely not be the last, so here are a number of big-time fights the UFC would be smart to target:

#5. Khamzat Chimaev vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov - UFC welterweight division

Chimaev and Rakhmonov have a combined record of 27-0

The comparisons between Khamzat Chimaev and Shavkat Rakhmonov began shortly after the two men debuted in the UFC. Both men have looked unstoppable thus far in their careers and are now proving themselves against ranked opponents. Surely, at some point, these two men must finally face each other.

Given they are two of the most skilled fighters we have seen in some time, this fight is already a mouth-watering proposition for MMA fans. However, neither man has mainstream appeal just yet, so Dana White would be wise to hold off on booking this fight until both fighters have reached the top of the division.

Chimaev vs. Rahmonov is such an appealing match-up that they ought to be kept apart until both men are in the top five of the division. For now, these two fighters can continue to build momentum and grow their names. If they were to one day meet in a title fight, this would be one of the biggest fights in recent memory.

#4. Valentina Shevchenko vs. Amanda Nunes III - UFC women’s bantamweight division

Shevchenko and Nunes have a combined record of 44-8

The two previously fought at UFC 196 and UFC 215, with Amanda Nunes winning on both occasions. That might lead fans to think that booking a trilogy fight between the pair is not necessary, an opinion that was at one point held by Dana White. However, it may now be time to start targeting a third fight.

Valentina Shevchenko and Amanda Nunes are likely the two best fighters that women’s MMA has ever seen. While they have fought twice, the rivalry did not have a satisfactory conclusion, with many feeling Shevchenko won the second bout.

Additionally, with both women not looking quite as dominant recently, the UFC would be smart to book this fight whilst interest remains high. If Nunes or Shevchenko suffered any further losses, the demand to see a trilogy fight would likely decline.

#3. Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira - UFC middleweight division

Adesanya and Pereira have a combined record of 27-2

As mentioned previously, it has been fairly obvious for some time now that the UFC are very interested in seeing this fight happen. One can understand why, as the promotional material almost writes itself: the dominant champion Israel Adesanya trying to get revenge on the man who knocked him out, Alex Pereira.

The treatment of Pereira is what has indicated just how keen the company is to see this fight. He has very much been on a fast track to the top of the division, and the Brazilian now faces Sean Strickland in just his third fight in the company.

Both Adesanya and Pereira are scheduled to compete next weekend at UFC 276. If both men are victorious in their upcoming bouts, it is possible that they could be pit against each other in the relatively near future. The story here is very intriguing, so it makes sense that this fight is being targeted so blatantly.

#2. Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones - UFC heavyweight division

Ngannou and Jones have a combined record of 43-4 (1 NC)

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou still has some way to go before he is ready for a return to action. He would also have to re-sign with the promotion to get back in the Octagon. Despite that, a return fight against Jon Jones, one of the greatest of all-time, should be a fight Dana White already has his eyes on.

Jones’s long-awaited move up to heavyweight finally seems close to coming to fruition, and there has been some talk of an interim title fight between him and Stipe Miocic. While that fight would be huge, if Jones were to win, the bout between him and Ngannou would likely be even bigger.

The fight with Miocic seems, at least on paper, one of the better match-ups for Jones in the heavyweight division. It could prove to be a good way of introducing him to life at heavyweight and potentially set up a truly monumental clash between him and Ngannou.

#1. Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal - UFC welterweight division

McGregor and Masvidal have a combined record of 57-22

Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal have been among the top three most popular fighters in the UFC for several years now. It therefore seems a little odd that there has not been significant speculation about a potential scrap between these two superstars. Right now seems like the perfect opportunity to target this fight.

McGregor has been out injured following the broken leg he suffered in his most recent bout against Dustin Poirier; however, his return to action does seem to be inching closer. Masvidal recently lost to friend-turned-rival, Colby Covington, and is now in need of a new dance partner.

With both men suffering losses recently, the UFC would be smart to book this fight now, as it would be less intriguing if either man were to suffer further defeats. If they were to schedule it today, it could potentially be one of the biggest fights in the company’s history.

