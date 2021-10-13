"It was so hard for me" - Joe Rogan recalls watching Brendan Schaub get 'beat up' in the UFC

Joe Rogan has revealed how he felt when he used to watch his friend Brendan Schaub compete in the UFC.

Speaking on his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, the 54-year-old revealed that it was tough for him to watch his friend get beat up by his opponents.

"As a commentator... I try to be as neutral as possible and that's why it was insanely hard when Brendan Schaub was fighting. Watching Schaub get beat up by some of the hardest [hitters], it was so hard for me... because like, I geniunely love that dude and I saw where this was going and I was like, 'You've gotta get out now!' There is a point of no return when a guy starts getting KO'd by giants... he had it at one time, but you can see when fighters don't have it anymore, when it becomes a job."

Catch Joe Rogan's comments on calling Brendan Schaub's UFC fights below:

Joe Rogan once advised Brendan Schaub to quit MMA

Brendan Schaub is a former MMA fighter who used to compete in the UFC. 'Big Brown' made his debut in the promotion in December 2009. Schaub lost the fight to Roy Nelson via first-round knockout.

'The Hybrid' competed a total of 11 times in the UFC. Schaub won six of his 11 fights, including victories over Matt Mitrione, Mirko Cro Crop and Gabriel Gonzaga.

After his loss to Travis Browne at UFC 181, the 38-year-old made an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast. What followed was one of the most brutally honest moments in JRE history.

Joe Rogan advised Schaub to hang up his gloves. He did so because, according to him, 'Big Brown' did not possess the same level of fighting skills as other heavyweights in the UFC like Cain Velasquez.

Schaub seemingly listened to Joe Rogan's advice. The 38-year-old was never seen inside the UFC octagon again.

You can watch a clip of the two MMA personalities reflecting on the 'interventon' below:

