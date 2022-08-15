“It was heartbreaking” - Jonathan Haggerty was "gutted" to bow out of Grand Prix early due to illness

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion and current No.2-ranked contender Jonathan Haggerty was originally slated to participate in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix earlier this year.

However, due to an undisclosed illness, Haggerty had to pull out of the tournament, which left the 25-year-old Englishman greatly disappointed.

'The General' will now return to action against Iranian-Malaysian star Amir Naseri in a ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix alternate bout. The fight goes down at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which will be broadcast live at US primetime on August 26 via Prime Video.

Despite his recent health setback, Haggerty is more motivated than ever to make a triumphant return. He told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview:

“I was gutted. It was heartbreaking. But obviously, my health comes first. I have to put the fight aside and focus on being healthy again, which has put me in this position now to perform on Amazon Prime, and put on a masterclass.”

Catch the full interview below:

The winner between Jonathan Haggerty and Naseri has the opportunity to make a comeback in the Grand Prix, should any of the remaining participants fall out of the tournament for whatever reason. As such, a lot is riding on this fight for the former flyweight Muay Thai king.

Jonathan Haggerty uses his medical setback as motivation for Naseri

Jonathan Haggerty didn’t let his recent medical concern dampen his spirits for his upcoming fight against Naseri.

The British striker was hospitalized just a day before the start of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix this past May. Nevertheless, 'The General' is back in top form and is hellbent on putting on another masterful performance come ONE on Prime Video 1.

Haggerty said:

“Mentally, I used it as an advantage to train harder, and put my body in a better position than it was in the last fight. If anything, it has pushed me more. I’m dedicated, and I’m ready to put a full stop on Amir Naseri.”

Haggerty is coming off two straight wins, having dominated Taiki Naito and Mongkolpetch Petchyindee in his previous assignments.

