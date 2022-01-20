Jorge Masvidal on Amanda Nunes leaving American Top Team - "It's a devastating blow"

Jorge Masvidal broke his silence and recently spoke about the departure of Amanda Nunes from American Top Team (ATT).

Nunes, who has been a fixture at ATT since 2014, has reportedly left the Coconut Creek-based facility to start her own gym. According to Masvidal, losing Nunes is a "devasting blow" to the renowned MMA gym. Appearing as a guest on the latest episode of The MMA Hour, Masvidal said:

"To see her progress is amazing. To see her progress under American Top Team, my same gym, [it's] like wow! I never worked out with her or sparred or anything but to some extent, the journey that she had was like shared with me. It just definitely hurts not to have her there I think. But man, I'm just always wishing the best for her. She's going to do her own thing... Obviously it hurts and obviously I want her [to stay] at American Top Team and I think we all do, we all love her. So it's like a... It's a devastating blow."

Jorge Masvidal weighs in on Amanda Nunes' departure from ATT:

Nunes' departure came after 'The Lioness' suffered one of the biggest upsets in UFC history. Julianna Pena defeated Nunes in a women's bantamweight title clash at UFC 269. It was the first loss Nunes suffered since she joined ATT seven years ago.

Jorge Masvidal recalls his journey with Amanda Nunes

Jorge Masvidal has recounted the memorable moments he had with his former teammate, UFC women's featherweight champion Amanda Nunes. According to Masvidal, he felt that he was part of the Brazilian's journey to greatness. The 37-year-old welterweight superstar said:

"I love Amanda... I saw her go from like being a good fighter to being literally undisputed – who she is [right now]. I have to say the greatest woman fighter ever. And I saw all that through her being at [American] Top Team. Me and her both rising through the ranks, going up, going down, fighting, coaching, sparring, training, running, conditioning. We've always been in the same building watching each other through the journey."

Despite her monumental loss to Julianna Pena, Nunes is still considered as the greatest female mixed martial artist of all time. She defeated the likes of Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg, and Valentina Shevchenko during her incredible 12-fight winning streak.

